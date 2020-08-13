Say what you want about the Black Eyed Peas, but the fact is they've been keeping our playlists fresh, funky and bouncing for over 2 decades. But it's not just their musical diversity that's got us bouncing, their videos have always been a mix of funny and creative. Now, they've just gone and done it again, with an Indian twist at that!

The Black Eyed Peas recently released the music video for their song Action, and it's an insane ode to Indian cinema.

Using deepfake technology, they turned the legendary rappers into some of the most popular characters from Indian movies, such as Will.i.am playing Rajinikanth's Robot.

There's also Taboo's face on a heavily mustachioed Singham. Kinda cool, kinda disturbing.

Apart from being a generally fun song, it's also nice to see a shout-out to Indian movies in such a big way. The YouTube description of the video reads,

The Black Eyed Peas have been inspired by Indian culture from the beginning of our career. From Asha Bhosle to A.R Rahman, Indian music has influenced our songs on more than one occasion. This video for Action shows our love and appreciation for Bollywood and the imagination and awesomeness it brings to the screen... Thank you India & Bollywood!

Watch the madcap video below, it's quite a ride!