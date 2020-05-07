Black Mirror is sci-fi dystopia at its best or worst, depending on how you see it. And it's great. But do we need another season of that dread when the world is actually ending?

The show's creator Charlie Brooker doesn’t think so.

Speaking to the Radio Times about a season 6 update, Booker allegedly said that he wasn't sure if audiences could stomach another season at the moment.

I’ve been busy doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing. At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on any of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.

Black Mirror has won the Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie for three years in a row for San Junipero, USS Callister, and Bandersnatch. The show will compete for the 2020 Emmy with the episode Smithereens, which stars Fleabag and Sherlock alumnus Andrew Scott.