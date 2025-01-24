2024 was not particularly the best year for the Indian streaming space. In fact, some fans and critics have called it the worst year for Indian OTT since Sacred Games brilliantly kicked off this trend back in 2018. However, we have witnessed two great shows in the first 3 weeks of the new year itself. Vikramaditya Motwane’s Black Warrant and Sudip Sharma’s Paatal Lok season 2 have already set the bar astronomically high, and it’s not even the end of January.

So naturally, the fans are expecting more such path-breaking shows to come in the later days of the year. With the sequels to some of the most popular shows in India to some freshly brewed ideas, it looks like we won’t have to settle for mediocre stuff in 2025. From thrillers to superheroes, from treasure hunts to slice-of-life, the upcoming releases are of different genres and flavors, catering to multiple taste pallets.

Here’s a list of the shows we are most excited about in 2025.

1. The Secret Of The Shiledars (Hotstar)

Let me list the reasons why I will be watching The Secret Of The Shiledars – a treasure hunt, a thriller revealing secrets of some of the most prominent kings from the 17th century, and most importantly, Rajeev Khandelwal. As a character in the trailer says, “This is like an Indiana Jones movie”, the show has thematic similarities to National Treasure and the Harrison Ford starring franchise. Based on the book Pratipashchandra and directed by Munjya‘s maker Aditya Sarpotdar, the show drops on Hotstar on the 31st of January.

2. The Family Man Season 3 (Prime Video)

Arguably the most anticipated show of 2025. It was only yesterday that the creators Raj and DK gave an update that they have wrapped up the new season. So we are assuming it’s just a matter of months now before we get to see the return of Srikant Tiwari’s new adventures, this time more thrilling and on a scale never seen before.

3. Sivarapalli (Amazon Prime Video)

Few shows in our country have garnered the kind of love and universal appeal that Panchayat has managed to. A massive hit in Northern India, now the show has come up with its South Indian version. Abhishek has become Shayam, Phulera in UP has been replaced by a village in Telangana, and the protagonist is taking GMAT instead of CAT. However, the fun remains the same. It started streaming on Prime Video from the 24th of January.

4. Aryan Khan’s directorial debut (Netflix)

The much-awaited unnamed directorial debut of SRK’s son is set to release in 2025. Produced by Gauri Khan, not much information is available about the release date right now, but that doesn’t lessen our excitement even a bit.

5. Delhi Crime Season 3 (Netflix)

After its stellar first two seasons, the International Emmy winner is scheduled to release its next season in 2025. Created by Richie Mehta and starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Rajesh Tailang among others, the new season is rumored to come on Netflix somewhere in the middle of the year.

6. Dabba Cartel (Netflix)

Set in 1960s Bombay, Dabba Cartel is the story of five housewives who run a secret cartel. Their modus operandi – the famous dabbas that are one of the identities of the city itself. Starring Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Sai Tamhankar, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Gajraj Rao, and Jisshu Sengupta the series is produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Hitesh Bhatia. It’s rumored to get its release soon on Netflix.

7. India vs Pakistan (Netflix)

The thing I miss most about the good old days of cricket is the aggression, the banters, and the fights on the pitch. We are all set to relive one of the greatest rivalries in sports with this Netflix documentary. Can’t wait for 7th February when I get to see those Shohaib’s bouncers, Sachin’s straight drives and Gambhir-Afridi’s… you know what I mean.

8. Daredevil Born Again (Hotstar)

I was going to add all the Indian shows to this list, but you know what Marvel means to the Indian fans. After a series of disappointing installments of shows, the fans are excited for the return of one of the best Marvel has ever produced. Matt Murdock’s adventure continues in Daredevil: Born Again when the first episode drops on the 4th of March.

9. Matka King (Prime Video)

Ever heard about Matka gambling? Well, it was a rage in Bombay in the 60s. Matka King is the story of a cotton merchant who introduced a new gambling game called Matka. Its popularity increased among the common people and challenged the monopoly of the rich and the elite. Starring Vijay Varma, Sai Tamhankar, and Kritika Kamra, the show is directed by the Nagraj Manjule and is set for a release date later this year.

Exciting times are ahead for lovers of visual storytelling. Hope you have renewed your subscriptions, or know the right IP addresses.