Marvel Studios' Black Widow is undoubtedly one of the most waited films of 2021 and has been a long time coming.

As we eagerly await the release of the film next month, Marvel's Twitter handle decided to give us a sneak peek into the equation of the two sisters - Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson and Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh.

Bickering and fighting bad guys together? Just another day in the life of superhero siblings!

Just two sisters bonding during a high-speed chase ❤️



Check out this brand-new clip from Marvel Studios' #BlackWidow, and experience it in theaters or on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on July 9. Additional fee required. pic.twitter.com/83s9Milw3P — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 17, 2021

And suddenly, July 9 seems too far away.





