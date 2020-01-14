Marvel Studios has released a new 'Special Look' trailer for Black Widow! While things are very secretive these days and trailers rarely give anything away, that is not the case here.

This trailer gives away something all nerds have wanted to see for a long freaking time.

That's right. It's the Taskmaster!

Anyhow, that's not the only good thing about this. Apparently, unlike the Winter Soldier programme, the Black Widow programme is very much alive and so are a bunch of Widows!

You can watch the trailer here:

The movie releases worldwide on the 30th of April.