Marvel Studios has released a new 'Special Look' trailer for Black Widow! While things are very secretive these days and trailers rarely give anything away, that is not the case here. 

Black Widow
Source: YouTube

This trailer gives away something all nerds have wanted to see for a long freaking time. 

That's right. It's the Taskmaster!

Taskmaster black widow
Source: YouTube

Anyhow, that's not the only good thing about this. Apparently, unlike the Winter Soldier programme, the Black Widow programme is very much alive and so are a bunch of Widows!

You can watch the trailer here: 

The movie releases worldwide on the 30th of April. 