As we all know the 2022 Met Gala just took place, and so of course, a lot of Hollywood celebrities brought their A-game to the red carpet event. And Blake Lively was undoubtedly one of the best dressed people at the gala! The actor wore a gold Atelier Versace gown that she later unfurled and transformed into a turquoise and gold gown.
THIS PICTURE. I CANNOT GET OVER HERRRRRR. #MetGala #MetGala2022 #BlakeLively pic.twitter.com/aIfRhY04m8— Chelsea Rajaram (@ChelseaRajaram) May 3, 2022
blake lively’s dress inspired by the oxidation process of the statue of liberty. #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/vVJqsOrX86— AARON (@lidolmix) May 2, 2022
ryan reynolds @ blake lively’s #metgala dress reveal, I need whatever they have 🥹 pic.twitter.com/DKNsKFf54G— Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) May 2, 2022
1. 2018 - Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
One of Lively's most appreciated looks, the 2018 Met Gala saw her wearing a stunning Versace gown that was paired with a custom-made halo by Lorraine Schwartz.
2. 2017 - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between
In 2017, the actor wore a very well fitted gold Atelier Versace dress with blue feather detail. And guess what? Ryan Reynolds even wore a blue suit to match her outfit. So cute!
3. 2016 - Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology
Though her dress didn't quite fall in line with the 2016 theme, it was a stunner regardless. The actor wore a pretty, flowy Burberry gown for the event.
4. 2014 - Charles James: Beyond Fashion
This was Ryan Reynolds' and Blake Lively's first red carpet event as a couple. And for it, the actor chose to wear an elegant form-fitting Gucci Première blush gown which gave off major old Hollywood vibes.
5. 2011- Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty
Then in 2011, the celebrity wore a stunning embroidered Chanel Haute Couture gown, that allowed her inner Greek goddess shine through with that saree like drape.
Always giving goddess and queen vibes.