As we all know the 2022 Met Gala just took place, and so of course, a lot of Hollywood celebrities brought their A-game to the red carpet event. And Blake Lively was undoubtedly one of the best dressed people at the gala! The actor wore a gold Atelier Versace gown that she later unfurled and transformed into a turquoise and gold gown.





blake lively’s dress inspired by the oxidation process of the statue of liberty. #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/vVJqsOrX86 — AARON (@lidolmix) May 2, 2022

ryan reynolds @ blake lively’s #metgala dress reveal, I need whatever they have 🥹 pic.twitter.com/DKNsKFf54G — Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) May 2, 2022

The theme of this year's Met Gala was "Gilded Glamour." Which was an ode to New York's Gilded Age. Blake Lively's dress symbolized the Statue of Liberty, and how when it oxidized, it turned green.

But the celeb has always come through with the most striking outfits for the Met Gala. So, let's take a look at some of her most iconic looks at the event.

1. 2018 - Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

One of Lively's most appreciated looks, the 2018 Met Gala saw her wearing a stunning Versace gown that was paired with a custom-made halo by Lorraine Schwartz.

2. 2017 - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between

In 2017, the actor wore a very well fitted gold Atelier Versace dress with blue feather detail. And guess what? Ryan Reynolds even wore a blue suit to match her outfit. So cute!

3. 2016 - Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology

Though her dress didn't quite fall in line with the 2016 theme, it was a stunner regardless. The actor wore a pretty, flowy Burberry gown for the event.

4. 2014 - Charles James: Beyond Fashion

This was Ryan Reynolds' and Blake Lively's first red carpet event as a couple. And for it, the actor chose to wear an elegant form-fitting Gucci Première blush gown which gave off major old Hollywood vibes.

5. 2011- Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty

Then in 2011, the celebrity wore a stunning embroidered Chanel Haute Couture gown, that allowed her inner Greek goddess shine through with that saree like drape.

Always giving goddess and queen vibes.