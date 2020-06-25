The trailer of the fourth season for the dystopian-drama based on Margaret Atwood's novel, The Handmaid's Tale just dropped and we literally cannot keep calm.

In the last three seasons, we saw how Elisabeth Moss' character June Osborne risks her life to fight the system and bring in a revolution of change.

But in the latest trailer of the fourth season, we see various handmaid and marthas unite for the big fight and it looks more intense than ever.

Watch the full trailer here:

The fourth season is all set to premiere sometime next year, till then, under his eye.

If you've missed the first few seasons of The Handmaid's Tale, click here to catch up.