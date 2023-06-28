Sonam Kapoor is making a comeback, marking her digital debut with Shome Makhija’s Blind.

This crime-thriller revolves around a blind police officer, Gia (Sonam Kapoor), who embarks on a journey to find a dangerous serial killer.

The movie, which is an adaptation of the 2011 Korean movie under the same name, also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lillete Dubey, Shubham Saraf, Lucy Aarden and Javed Khan in pivotal roles.

Directed by Shome Makhija, this spine-chilling thriller will now release on July 7, 2023, on JioCinema.

You can watch the teaser here:

Please note that all the images are taken from the teaser.