Bloopers can be more entertaining than the actual production. If you don't think so, have you ever tried watching F.R.I.E.N.D.S. bloopers? I love the series but *gosh* its' BTS moments are something else altogether.

Bloopers are hilarious and authentic, and it's supremely entertaining to watch our 'supposedly perfect' actors messing up their lines and laughing it off.

With every production house, actor, and director now owning their YouTube channels and social media profiles, it has become so easy to watch bloopers. They're everywhere. But have you wondered how things panned out in the 20s and 30s when coloured cinema was not yet a thing? How did actors goof up their lines, and how did they react?

Well! We stumbled across viral videos that combined some priceless BTS moments from Black & White Cinema. Twitter loves them, and so do we.

Old Hollywood bloopers are a thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/F6x28hg7cu — Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) July 22, 2022

There are more...

Here's how Twitter reacted to it.

We need to bring back saying “nuts” after something goes wrong — i am nobody’s “brother in christ,” greaseball (@ConceptHuman) July 23, 2022

Why do they all sound so similar to each other? Are they doing an accent? Is it just the audio quality they had that does that effect? The dialog in these old movies have a specific sound that is instantly recognizable but I never hear anymore. — Curls ☻️ (@OctoCryptid) July 23, 2022

Funniest shit I’ve seen in a long time. This one is my favorite. pic.twitter.com/MhvXfQjgy9 — Kenichi Shikishima Enthusiast (@0KenShikishima0) July 24, 2022

the people are so beautiful, they dont make men or women like this anymore — alex (@irl_alexander) July 23, 2022

The director actually mentioned it during one of the outtakes; the one where the guy grabbed the dresser drawer and left the room. You can hear the director say something about the wasted film. 😂 — T'Challa at ya boi!! (@hustledetector) July 23, 2022

It's interesting that the women swear far more than the men in these outtakes, in an era where they were supposed to be so dainty. Love it! — T'Challa at ya boi!! (@hustledetector) July 23, 2022

What's so overwhelming charming and endearing about Old Hollywood bloopers are how they immediately erase the illusion that Old Hollywood actors/actresses were perfect. It humanizes them just like that and they're somehow even funnier than modern day bloopers! https://t.co/v90vULnVep — Vanessa Clark (@FoxxyGlamKitty) July 23, 2022

What’s particularly cool about this is that films of the 30s, 40s Golden Age etc give the impression that people spoke differently and more eloquently then today; then you see these gags and realize they essentially spoke and cursed the same way 🥸 — Joe Berdecia (@JoeBerdecia) July 23, 2022

Can we normalize saying “aw, rats!” When something goes wrong? That’s such a funny thing to say for no apparent reason — femboys in bidens america (@literallyxavier) July 23, 2022

What’s wild to me is how modern they feel in the unguarded moments - the same things crack them up & they respond the same ways…so how much of old movies feels “old” because of conscious style choices (“ACTING!” left over from ailments?) vs. “that’s how people acted & talked” https://t.co/pv2YiJpSyf — franny (@BluestStocking) July 24, 2022

Seeing these old-timey blooper reels make me wonder what the world would be like if shows like "It'll Be Alright On The Night" were as prominent in the 50's as they are now.



Were these kinds of bloopers even allowed on TV back then? Somehow I doubt it, but I wish they were. — Edward Molyneux (@SmirnoffJoe) July 23, 2022

I always wondered whether people in the 1950s only acted more confident and dignified in TV and movies or that’s just how everyone acted all the time. Seeing the transition from acting to real life shows it’s the latter. What they took from us. https://t.co/ym33NSPLCd — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) July 24, 2022

We shouldn't just preserve the art or film, we should preserve as much as we can, if not to analyze what authorial intent was attached to a work-but to remind us that everyone in the process is human. https://t.co/1HQokpNxxH — Unapologetically Doc Ock/Aunt May Shipper 💘🐙 (@KiddoCut) July 23, 2022

Classic Bloopers at their finest https://t.co/P3Vbmtds5o — Go Green (@TripsBush) July 24, 2022

Not sure I've ever seen anything quite this beautiful 😍 🎥🎬 https://t.co/hxplv6B2z3 — Lucy Trodd GIANTESS (@LucyTrodd) July 23, 2022

Wait but I'm obsessed because so often the only footage we see of people from is scripted and/or performed and this shows how people were in candid moments which feels so real and familiar.



I'm comforted knowing that people have been people for a long time.



We're silly and cute https://t.co/FKVgBn7ijD — Lux 🥹 (@LuxManning) July 23, 2022

it’s so weird to realize that the way they all spoke and carried themselves was pure acting, and they actually seemed pretty normal when not acting. — Ant Man (@EatUrAnt69) July 24, 2022

Holy crap this is gold! I wouldn’t have even thought for a second they had bloopers back then! The black & white era gave off this air like they got everything done in one take, because they were so talented. — Ker718 (@KerMillie14) July 23, 2022

Ahh! Wanna go back to the glorious years of Black & White Cinema.