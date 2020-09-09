Parts of Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai were demolished by (BMC) this morning, following which the actor posted a series of tweets, comparing the city to PoK again. 

She uploaded the pictures of BMC bringing down 'illegal alterations' of her Bandra office, and called the officials: Babur and his army.

The hashtag used by her: #deathofdemocracy is now trending on Twitter, and so is #ShameOnBMC.

Meanwhile, Vinayak Vispute, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of BMC’S H west ward, told Hindustan Times:

We will carry-out demolition work over the 8-10 structural violations carried out at Kangana Ranaut’s office in Bandra’s Pali Hill today. Post the demolition process, further action will be taken legally.

Yesterday, Kangana had shared pictures of the notice sent to her by the BMC, daring the authorities to 'GO ON' with the demolition work.

And as of now, she has reportedly moved the High Court with her complaint:

Kangana is returning to Mumbai after a long war of words, that resulted in the Home Minister giving her a Y-plus category security.