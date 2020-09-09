Parts of Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai were demolished by (BMC) this morning, following which the actor posted a series of tweets, comparing the city to PoK again.

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

She uploaded the pictures of BMC bringing down 'illegal alterations' of her Bandra office, and called the officials: Babur and his army.

The hashtag used by her: #deathofdemocracy is now trending on Twitter, and so is #ShameOnBMC.

Meanwhile, Vinayak Vispute, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of BMC’S H west ward, told Hindustan Times:

We will carry-out demolition work over the 8-10 structural violations carried out at Kangana Ranaut’s office in Bandra’s Pali Hill today. Post the demolition process, further action will be taken legally.

As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport,Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher. pic.twitter.com/6lE9LoKGjq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Yesterday, Kangana had shared pictures of the notice sent to her by the BMC, daring the authorities to 'GO ON' with the demolition work.

Now @mybmc has filed a caveat against me, really desperate to break my house, I deeply love what I built with so much passion over so many years but know that even if you break it my spirit will only get stronger .... GO ON ... pic.twitter.com/7MQRQ5h0qO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

And as of now, she has reportedly moved the High Court with her complaint:

Kangana is returning to Mumbai after a long war of words, that resulted in the Home Minister giving her a Y-plus category security.