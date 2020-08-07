Sometimes, to fight the world of crime, you need to behave as the criminals do - at least, that's the theme of Netflix's upcoming crime-drama Class of '83, starring Bobby Deol in the lead role.

Based on Hussain Zaidi's book of the same name, the film showcases the story of policeman Vijay Singh (Bobby Deol), who is posted as the dean of Mumbai Police Academy, as a form of punishment.

However, he uses the 'punishment' to find, train, and form a team of lethal assassins, who would go against the law, to bring terrorists to heel. What follows is a dramatic fight between 'good' and 'evil', where ends apparently, justify the means.

The film, that also stars Anup Soni, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Bhupendra Jadawat, among others, is Netflix's third collaboration with Red Chillies, after Bard of Blood and Betaal.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases on Netflix on August 21.