If your new year hangover has gone already, and you’re on the brink of breaking your resolution for the twentieth time this week, hold on! We have something to stretch your 2023 thrill a little further. Now we know resolutions are overrated. Since they hardly work for us, we gave them to the following Bollywood actors. Cos why not.

1. Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh New Year's Resolutions

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt new years resolution

3. Akshay Kumar

New Year's Resolutions Akshay Kumar

4. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday New Year's resolutions

5. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan resolutions

6. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone resolutions

7. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor resolutions 2023

8. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan 2023 Resolutions

Psst. Which resolution would you like your favourite Bollywood actor to follow?