Sometimes actors give performances that never leave them. Not because they’re so great but because they’re exactly the opposite. So, we may celebrate Hrithik Roshan’s acting in Guzaarish or Koi…Mil Gaya, but we all happily remember Prem, that hyper-enthusiastic dude from Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, who gave us a complex about our own lives.

1. In 1999, Fardeen Khan won the Filmfare award for best debut actor for his movie Prem Aggan. Apparently, he was the best at reading the script fluently

Aaaandddd move over everyone! The award for worst acting performance ever goes to Fardeen Khan in his bollywood debut movie, Prem Aggan! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/sSq55gPzav pic.twitter.com/vGSVrYKDsz — Anu (@_SachiR) January 15, 2022

2. Mimoh Chakraborty in Jimmy (2008) looked light years away from a concept called emotions

This is him sad:

This is him angry:

A scene from Jimmy movie | Ultra Bollywood YouTube

3. Sonu Nigam in Jaani Dushman proves when great singers try great acting, the result is disastrous, preposterous, & dangerous…

Take a look at this for context:

You get it now?

Jaani Dushman and Sonu Nigam's legendary acting 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 each and every scene of Sonu can be a nomination for worst ever acting on silver screen..Sunny Deol and Sonu ke scenes to aur jyaada gold the 😭😭😭😭 glad that Sonu acting ka khyal chhod diya time pe https://t.co/w8GQDGopyG — Abhinandan (@Abhinandan6638) September 6, 2022

4. Script asked Ananya Panday in Liger to hear Vijay Deverakonda expressing his love for her

That’s exactly what she did; she heard him.

ADVERTISEMENT Expression queen Ananya Pandey pic.twitter.com/YLOIUA4gzK — Mithie (@_ahania) August 25, 2022

5. Sonam Kapoor in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. I need not say more…

Or Thank You. Or The Zoya Factor. Or…

6. I love Katrina Kaif, but I’m sorry… her performance made Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya funnier

Video#5



🌟 Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Sohail Khan pic.twitter.com/TQmJcct9y1 — Tyre Marks (@marks_tyre) October 6, 2022

7. Sara Ali Khan actually made a sad scene in Love Aaj Kal 2 funny. This is pure magic

8. Arjun Kapoor had a lot of depth in Panipat. Here’s proof

9. Loved Harman Baweja’s dancing in Lovestory 2050. That’s all

You know, I watched the film when I was really young, and I was enchanted. Turns out, you can like a film but still abhor the acting.

10. Jacqueline Fernandes looked indifferent throughout Race 2

11. Still processing John Abraham’s performance Housefull 2

12. After Fardeen Khan, it’s Sanjay Kapoor’s debut which was the best reading of the script, EVER

A scene from Prem | R A Vaah YouTube

Which of these performances live rent free in your head?