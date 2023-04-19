Sometimes actors give performances that never leave them. Not because they’re so great but because they’re exactly the opposite. So, we may celebrate Hrithik Roshan’s acting in Guzaarish or Koi…Mil Gaya, but we all happily remember Prem, that hyper-enthusiastic dude from Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, who gave us a complex about our own lives.
While real-life Prem took his script way too seriously, today, we’re talking about actors who did not. So much so that they continued reading the script even during the shoot and completely forgot to act. Take a look:
1. In 1999, Fardeen Khan won the Filmfare award for best debut actor for his movie Prem Aggan. Apparently, he was the best at reading the script fluently
2. Mimoh Chakraborty in Jimmy (2008) looked light years away from a concept called emotions
This is him sad:
This is him angry:
3. Sonu Nigam in Jaani Dushman proves when great singers try great acting, the result is disastrous, preposterous, & dangerous…
Take a look at this for context:
You get it now?
4. Script asked Ananya Panday in Liger to hear Vijay Deverakonda expressing his love for her
That’s exactly what she did; she heard him.
5. Sonam Kapoor in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. I need not say more…
Or Thank You. Or The Zoya Factor. Or…
6. I love Katrina Kaif, but I’m sorry… her performance made Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya funnier
7. Sara Ali Khan actually made a sad scene in Love Aaj Kal 2 funny. This is pure magic
8. Arjun Kapoor had a lot of depth in Panipat. Here’s proof
9. Loved Harman Baweja’s dancing in Lovestory 2050. That’s all
You know, I watched the film when I was really young, and I was enchanted. Turns out, you can like a film but still abhor the acting.
10. Jacqueline Fernandes looked indifferent throughout Race 2
11. Still processing John Abraham’s performance Housefull 2
12. After Fardeen Khan, it’s Sanjay Kapoor’s debut which was the best reading of the script, EVER
Which of these performances live rent free in your head?