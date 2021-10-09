Netflix's most popular show Squid Game is nothing less than a sensation in the world right now and it seems like these characters, along with the game, are playing with the hearts of many Indians too!

So Bollywood buffs, do I have your attention? Only for you, we have imagined what an all-Indian cast playing the Squid Game would look like and here's who we think would be the perfect pick:

1. Rajkumar Rao as Seong Gi-Hun (Player 456)

2. Shahid Kapoor as Cho Sang-Woo (Player 218)

3. Radhika Apte as Kang Sae-Byeok (Player 067)

4. Paresh Rawal as Oh II-Nam (Player 001)

5. Vikrant Massey as Ali Abdul (Player 199)

6. John Abraham as Jang Deok-Su (Player 101)

7. Kangana Ranaut as Han Mi-Nyeo (Player 212)

8. Alaya F as Ji-Yeong (Player 240)

9. Tiger Shroff as Jun-Ho (Police)

10. Hrithik Roshan as In-Ho (Front Man)

Do you agree with our choices? Let us know in the comments section below.