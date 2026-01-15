In the glittering world of Bollywood, where films often gross over ₹500 crore and superstars command paychecks that look like phone numbers, it is easy to forget that every icon once stood in a queue for their first break. The journey from a few thousand rupees to a hundred crore is not just a story of inflation; it is a testament to the sheer scale of the Indian film industry’s evolution.

This article explores the fascinating contrast between the debut salaries of Bollywood’s biggest stars and the astronomical fees they charge today.

1. Shah Rukh Khan: From ₹50 to the “King” of Wealth

Shah Rukh Khan, often called the “Richest Actor in the World” after the success of Pathaan and Jawan (2023), had a very humble start. Before he ever faced a film camera, his first-ever earnings were just ₹50, which he earned as an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert.1

Debut Film: Deewana (1992) 2

Deewana (1992) First Film Salary: ₹4,00,000 (with an ₹11,000 signing amount) 3

₹4,00,000 (with an ₹11,000 signing amount) Current Fee: ₹150–₹250 Crore (Often including a massive share in profit)4

When SRK signed Deewana, he was already a known face on television (thanks to Fauji), but he was still a newcomer to the big screen.5 Today, his brand value is so high that he doesn’t just charge a flat fee; he acts as a partner in his films through Red Chillies Entertainment, making him the only billionaire actor in India.

2. Salman Khan: The “Bhai” Who Wore His Own Clothes

Salman Khan’s entry into the industry wasn’t as the “Megastar” we know today. In his first film, he didn’t even play the lead role.

Debut Film: Biwi Ho Toh Aisi (1988) – Supporting Role

Biwi Ho Toh Aisi (1988) – Supporting Role First Film Salary: ₹11,000

₹11,000 Breakthrough Film: Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) – ₹75,000

Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) – ₹75,000 Current Fee: ₹100–₹150 Crore7

In Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, Salman reportedly wore his own clothes because the production budget was tight.8 Fast forward to 2026, and Salman Khan is a box-office guarantee. For his recent “Tiger” franchise and other big-budget actioners, he is known to charge upwards of ₹100 crore, plus a significant portion of the back-end profits.9

3. Akshay Kumar: The “Khiladi” Who Earned ₹5,000

Akshay Kumar is famously known as the most disciplined and hardworking actor in the industry. Before entering films, he worked as a chef and waiter in Bangkok, where his monthly salary was around ₹1,500.10

Debut Film: Saugandh (1991)

Saugandh (1991) First Film Salary: ₹5,000 (though some reports suggest ₹51,000 for later early films)

₹5,000 (though some reports suggest ₹51,000 for later early films) Current Fee: ₹60–₹145 Crore

Akshay’s trajectory is a masterclass in financial growth. He famously transitioned from a martial arts trainer to a model, and then to an actor. Today, even with a fluctuating box office record, he remains one of the highest taxpayers in India, charging nearly ₹100 crore for a single project that he often completes in just 40–50 days.

4. Alia Bhatt: The Gen-Z Queen

Alia Bhatt is perhaps the most successful actress of the current generation. Despite being a “star kid,” her first paycheck was relatively modest compared to the numbers she sees today.

Debut Film: Student of the Year (2012)

Student of the Year (2012) First Film Salary: ₹15 Lakh

₹15 Lakh Current Fee: ₹15–₹25 Crore

Alia has mentioned in interviews that she handed her first paycheck of ₹15 lakh directly to her mother, Soni Razdan.11 Today, as a global brand ambassador for Gucci and a producer with her own banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, Alia is one of the highest-paid women in Indian cinema.12

5. Deepika Padukone: A Blockbuster Debut for ₹013

In one of the most surprising facts of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone—now a global icon—reportedly did not charge a single rupee for her debut film.14

Debut Film: Om Shanti Om (2007)

Om Shanti Om (2007) First Film Salary: ₹0

₹0 Current Fee: ₹15–₹30 Crore

Deepika felt that being launched by Farah Khan opposite Shah Rukh Khan was a “payment” in itself. The exposure she gained from Om Shanti Om made her an overnight superstar. Today, she is the first choice for “Pan-India” epics like Kalki 2898 AD, where she commands a fee that matches or exceeds many of her male counterparts.

Comparison Table: Then vs. Now

Actor Debut Film First Salary Current Fee (Approx.) Amitabh Bachchan Saat Hindustani (1969) ₹5,000 ₹10–₹15 Crore Aamir Khan Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) ₹11,000 ₹100–₹275 Crore Hrithik Roshan Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000) ₹1 Lakh ₹75–₹100 Crore Ranbir Kapoor Saawariya (2007) ₹8 Lakh ₹50–₹70 Crore Kartik Aaryan Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) ₹1.25 Lakh ₹30–₹40 Crore

The Economics of Stardom: Why the Huge Gap?

The jump from thousands to hundreds of crores isn’t just about luck. Several economic factors have changed the face of Bollywood:

The 100-Crore Club: In the 1990s, a “hit” film made ₹10–20 crore. Today, the benchmark for a blockbuster is ₹500 crore to ₹1,000 crore globally. Profit-Sharing Models: Top stars like the three Khans (SRK, Salman, Aamir) often take a “reduced” upfront fee in exchange for 60% to 80% of the film’s total profit. This can result in a single payday of ₹200 crore if the film is a hit. Digital and Satellite Rights: Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar pay hundreds of crores to acquire movies, allowing producers to pay actors higher salaries even before the movie hits theaters. Brand Endorsements: An actor’s fee is often a reflection of their “social media” and “brand” equity. A star with 100 million followers is seen as a walking marketing machine.

Conclusion

The journey of a Bollywood star is a classic “rags-to-riches” tale. From Amitabh Bachchan’s ₹5,000 in 1969 to Allu Arjun reportedly charging ₹300 crore for Pushpa 2 in 2024, the numbers reflect the massive growth of Indian cinema on the world stage.15 While the salaries have reached the stratosphere, these actors remind us that everyone starts somewhere—usually with a small paycheck and a very big dream.16