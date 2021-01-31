Making a movie is a team effort and actors are the faces of it. However, there have been instances when actors have walked out of a film despite having signed a contract for various reasons.

So, here are some Bollywood actors who left a movie in the middle of shooting.

1. Kareena Kapoor in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Despite the fact that Ameesha Patel did a stellar job opposite Hrithik in their debut movie, it was Kareena who was first chosen to do the film. According to reports, the actress even shot some movie scenes but then walked out of it to debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee.

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Chalte Chalte

The actor was the first choice for the movie. However, this was also the time when she and Salman Khan allegedly broke up and the later ended up coming to the sets of Chalte Chalte. According to reports, he vandalized the property. Unfortunately, Aishwarya had to opt-out of the movie so that the shooting could go smoothly.

3. Sushant Singh Rajput in Half Girlfriend

One month after being announced as the main lead of the movie, the actor had to walk out of the film owing to date issues. Reportedly, the actor had locked the same dates to shoot Raabta and had no option but to opt-out of the Mohit Suri movie. The role was then reprised by Arjun Kapoor.

4. Alia Bhatt in Raabta

Allegedly, the actress made an abrupt exit from the film citing date issues. She decided to go ahead with Karan Johar's Shuddhi which eventually got cancelled as well. Kriti Sanon later signed the movie opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

5. Tara Sutaria in Kabir Singh

The actor who was the first choice for the movie got the offer while shooting for SOTY2. However, according to reports, she opted out of it since her Student of The Year 2 dates clashed with Kabir Singh's dates. Later, Kiara Advani starred in the blockbuster film opposite Shahid Kapoor.

6. Ranbir Kapoor in Jodhaa Akbar

While promoting his film Bombay Velvet, Ranbir Kapoor mentioned in an interview that he opted out of Jodhaa Akbar. Though the reason wasn't mentioned, the actor added that the decision made his father quite upset. The role was then reprised by Hrithik Roshan.

7. Kareena Kapoor in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

The actress who was first signed in for the movie opted out because she apparently changed her mind. She even confessed that she went ahead with Gori Tere Pyaar Mein instead. Deepika Padukone then reprised the role of Leela.

Who do you think would have done justice to these roles?