While most people stick to their strengths, there are some actors who have dominated both the TV industry as well as the film industry in India. Here are some of our favourite film stars you had no idea, began as TV actors and went on to have successful stints in Bollywood.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

The Badshah of Bollywood, SRK began his career with Fauji in 1989. Fun fact, the actor was actually supposed to be the second lead in the show but the audience and the camera loved him so much, that he was bumped up to the main lead in the show.

2. Vidya Balan

We all grew up watching Vidya as Radhika Mathur in the iconic TV show, Hum Paanch before she made her Bollywood debut with Parineeta.

3. Ayushmann Khurrana

The actor, before he made it big with Vicky Donor in 2012, was an RJ with BIG FM, Delhi and auditioned for MTV Roadies Season 2. He also acted in TV serials like Kayamath (2007) and Ek Thi Rajkumari on Zee Next, and appeared in shows India's Best and Channel V Popstars.

4. Yami Gautam

In 2008 Yami starred in Chand Ke Paar Chalo, followed by Raajkumar Aaryyan, CID and Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam. She was also a contestant on Meethi Choori No 1 and Kitchen Champion Season 1 in 2010. Before she began acting in films and made her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor in 2012.

5. Sushant Singh Rajput

He began his TV career with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, was an unforgettable lead in Pavitra Rishta, and made an appearance in CID. He also participated in reality TV shows Zara Nachke Dikha and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, before his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che!.

6. Irrfan Khan

Before his Bollywood debut with Salaam Bombay! in 1988, Irrfan was a part of the Doordarshan show, Shrikant. He was a part of several other TV shows before his big break, including Bharat Ek Khoj, Chanakya, Chandrakanta, Banegi Apni Baat, Just Mohabbat, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Mano Ya Na Mano and Don.

7. Hansika Motwani

We all know her for her acting in Bollywood movies like Hawa, Koi... Mil Gaya and Aabra Ka Daabra as a child actor, but she made her TV debut before that with Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand in 2001. She also acted in Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Son Pari, Karishma Kaa Karishma and Hum Do Hain Na.

8. Aditya Roy Kapur

From 2004 to 2008, Aditya was a VJ on Channel V India, he hosted popular shows like Pakao and India's hottest before he made his Bollywood debut with London Dreams.



9. Mandira Bedi

Before her big Bollywood debut with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995, Mandira acted in the iconic TV serial, Shanti. She was also a part of TV shows Aahat, Aurat, Ghar Jamai, CID, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

10. R. Madhavan

In 1993, Madhavan appeared in Yule Love Stories and went on to play the lead in Banegi Apni Baat, Ghar Jamai and Saaya. He was also a part of Aarohan, Sea Hawks, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and Tol Mol Ke Bol. All this before he made his Indian film debut with Shanti Shanti Shanti and gained popularity with Mani Ratnam's Alaipayuthey.

11. Prachi Desai

She won hearts with Kasam Se in 2006 and went on to act in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa before she made her Bollywood debut with Rock On!! in 2008.

12. Pulkit Samrat

He made his TV debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006 and even participated in the reality show Kaho Na Yaar Hai alongside Mouni Roy. He later made his Bollywood debut with Bittoo Boss in 2012.

13. Rajpal Yadav

Before he began appearing in Bollywood movies like Dil Kya Kare, Mast and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Rajpal Yadav was part of a Sanskrit TV show, Svapnavāsavadattam in 1992.

14. Mouni Roy

Her big Bollywood break alongside Akshay Kumar in Gold has paved the way for bigger things. But before that Mouni already won hearts with her popular shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Sshhh... Phir Koi Hai- Trittya, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin.

Which star's journey inspired you the most?