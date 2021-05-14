“Upon opening her eyes, they hit his. The impact was so strong it almost threw them together. Love at first sight works that way.”

Bollywood movies always have a dreamy love story woven into them. With opulent sets, a soothing soundtrack and cheesy dance steps, the story sometimes moves from reel to real.

While some relationships blossomed, a number of relationships crumbled with the passing time. Today, we list out some celebrities who fell in love on the sets while shooting.

1. Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

The love between DeepVeer blossomed on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. It is allegedly said that while shooting a kissing scene, the two continued even though Sanjay Leela Bhansali called cut. They kept their relationship under wraps for a long period of time and finally tied the knot in December 2018 at Lake Como.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan

Apparently, it was the movie Tashan where Saifeena starred opposite each other and sparks flew. After breaking up with Shahid Kapoor, Bebo found her prince charming (quite literally) in Saif. After dating for a couple of years, they moved in together and eventually tied the knot in 2012.

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan

Before tying the knot with Junior Bachchan, Aish made the headlines for having alleged affairs with actors like Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi. While filming for Mani Ratnam’s Guru, the duo reportedly fell head over heels in love with each other and finally got married in 2007. Later, the gorgeous pair also appeared in the movies Raavan, Umrao Jaan and Dhoom 2.

4. Twinkle Khanna & Akshay Kumar

Khiladi Kumar allegedly immediately fell head-over-heels in love with the actress during a Filmfare Magazine shoot in Mumbai. Later during the shoot of the movie International Khiladi, their friendship turned into a serious relationship. The couple has now been together for over two decades and has two kids, Aarav and Nitaara.

5. Genelia D'Souza & Riteish Deshmukh

According to reports, the love between this duo blossomed during their debut with the movie Tujhe Meri Kasam. The two became best of friends during the shooting and soon began seeing each other. After dating for 9 long years, the lovebirds finally tied the knot in 2012. They have also worked together in the movies Masti and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

6. Kajol & Ajay Devgn

An iconic example of opposites attract, this couple apparently first met each other on the sets of Hulchul. She was at the peak of her career when she got hitched to this up and coming actor in 1999. They are now parents to two lovely kids and have been seen together in Dil Kya Kare, Ishq, U Me Aur Hum, Raju Chacha and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warriors.

7. Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

Even though they both belonged to two completely dissimilar worlds, the cupid found its way. In 2013, they met while shooting for a television commercial. Apparently, they perfectly clicked and became friends. They soon began being spotted together at different events. In 2017, the couple had the dreamiest wedding in Tuscany.

8. Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover

The sizzling hot couple met on the sets of the movie Alone, while they were both moving on from their previous long term relationships. They instantly clicked with each other and apparently started dating. The ‘Monkey Lovers’ finally tied the knot in 2016 and are going strong together ever since.

9. Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu

This elegant couple worked together in the movies Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, 99 and Go Goa Gone. According to reports, they fell in love with each other on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. In 2014, the duo got engaged in Paris and eventually got married in 2015.

10. Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor

Reportedly, the duo first met on the sets of the movie Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and the rumour mill started churning. It is said that Katrina was dating Salman Khan and Ranbir was dating Deepika Padukone when they both fell in love with each other. The duo dated for over six years until their breakup in 2015.

11. Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal

Apparently, the two met while shooting for the movie Fukrey and instantly become good friends. In 2017, the couple made their relationship official when she attended the Venice Film Festival with him for the premiere of his Hollywood movie Victoria and Abdul.

12. Malaika Arora & Arbaaz Khan

Generally, couples fall in love during coffee dates but for this duo, it was different. Reportedly, they were shooting a sensational commercial for Mr Coffee and fell in love as soon as they saw each other. They dated each other for five years and tied the knot in 1998. However, they parted their ways in 2017.

Which couple, according to you, had the most amazing chemistry?