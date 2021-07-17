Bollywood celebs do many things apart from acting. Like brand endorsements, promotions, starting their own venture and, the list goes on. While many celebrities decide to direct their films and some also produce them. However, it takes a lot of responsibility and commitment to do it. So, let us look at some actresses who have taken a step ahead to open their own production house.



1. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee recently launched her production house called Outsiders Films. She wanted to create a space for outsiders (people with no connections in Bollywood) to showcase their talent. Taapsee also announced the first project under their new production house, called Blurr.



2. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana recently launched her production house Manikarnika Films on 1st May 2021. However, she won't act in the films she produces, as she wants to give chances to new talents. Kangana also announced her first project Tiku Weds Sheru, venturing into the digital space.

3. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka who is now a global star from Bollywood, started her production house Purple Pebble Pictures a film and television studio started in 2015. With her mother Dr. Madhu Chopra, they have produced films in a plethora of languages such as Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, and Bhojpuri. Ventilator, a Marathi comedy-drama produced by her banner won three national awards in 2016. She also produced The Sky Is Pink, which also starred her in a leading role.

4. Anushka Sharma

Anushka and her brother Karnesh launched Clean Slate Films in October 2013. Her production house made a name for itself in movies and many OTT platforms. She truly believes in producing progressive content like Pari, NH10, Phillauri, and some OTT series Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.



5. Deepika Padukone

Deepika, no doubt, has given us many hits like Om Shanti Om, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani. She launched her production house KA Entertainment in 2018, along with KA Enterprises LLP, an investment firm spearheaded by Deepika Padukone. It was a planned move, as in 2015, during an interview with PTI she said, “I want to venture into production and be a producer or line producer someday because I feel I have that kind of personality". She produced Chhapaak which was a huge hit and also starred her in a leading role.

6. Dia Mirza

Dia launched her production house Born Free Entertainment in 2011. She has produced movies like Love Breakups Zindagi followed by the Vidya Balan starrer Bobby Jasoos in 2014. Her most recent production, Mind the Malhotras on OTT platforms have done fairly well.

7.Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle, who is also a great writer, launched her production house Mrs. Funnybones Movies. She is also the co-owner of Hari Om Entertainment with her husband, Akshay Kumar. Their production house also has subsidiary companies, Cape of Good Hope films, Grazing Goat Films and it also includes Mrs. Funnybones Movies. Twinkle produced Padman under Mrs. Funnybones Movies, which also starred Akshay in a leading role.

8. Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri, with her husband Dr. Nene, launched her production house RnM Moving Pictures in 2011. She has collaborated with Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures for an international project. Madhuri also produced a Marathi movie, Bucket list and, 15th August which is available on Netflix.

9. Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra who is known for her profound acting. She also launched her production house Fursat Films LLP incorporated on 27 February 2020. Chutney, a short film, was under her production and was also written by her.

10. Chitrangadha Singh

Chitrangadha launched C.S. Films in 2015. She produced her first film Soorma along with Sony Network Pictures.

11. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa, with her husband Raj, launched her production house Essential Sports and Media Private Limited. She produced the movie Dishkiyaaoon.

