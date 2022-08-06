All that magic in the wizarding world, yet no spell for upholding friendships. At every stage of life, you'll meet a group and believe that they're forever until they aren't. And the other times, you find your safe haven in people you never believed you could stand.

Personally speaking, in my final year of journalism, I was randomly added in a WhatsApp group named 'Journo group'. It took only 7 months, 1 trip and 2 nights of nonstop chattering for the group to transcend into 'Journo fam'.

Move over romance, what Bollywood has triumphed in embedding in us is the idea of friendship, thanks to the characters who've brought it to life. So here are our 10 favourite on-screen homies who always make us scream nothing but GOALS!

1. Om and Pappu in Om Shanti Om

In the course of life, you'd observe that there's barely anyone who sticks together if, for once, you retreat from making efforts. However, Pappu (Shreyas Talpade) wouldn't concur with this. Although Om (Shah Rukh Khan) refused to even know Pappu, let alone be his best friend, the latter did not call quits on him. Goals? Goals.

2. Naina and Aditi from Ye Jawani Hai Deewani

Are you even a best friend if you don't bring calm to their chaos, or vice versa? Naina and Aditi shared a similar bond. Aditi's wild waves met Naina's stillness at the shores and never left. Both balance each other out and enable one another to look at the world from a whole different lens. Also, our Aditi is single-handedly responsible for making us desperately want our bestie to marry but are we guilty of it? LOL, no.

3. Mimi and Shama in Mimi

Shama is perhaps the most underappreciated character in the recent history of Hindi films. She was fierce, fiery, and didn't mind going against society to become Mimi's ardent supporter. There aren't many friends who will go as far as Shama did during Mimi's pregnancy. Well, talk about being partners in crime!

4. Circuit and Munna Bhai in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Pure, resourceful, amusing, accessible, and fascinating- who even gets all these traits in one person these days? But Munna Bhai could, in Circuit. He could not have asked for a better friend than Circuit. No wonder the duo has gone down in history, Circuit was happy to go to any length for his bhai. F*ck relationships, I was this kind of unwavering commitment from my best friend!

5. Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai in Welcome

Arey kya karu mai iska? Maar bhi nahi sakta, pyaar jo karta hai mujhse, said Uday Shetty which displayed his 'undying' love for his bidu. Fervent fans of Welcome would agree that nothing could stand between Uday and Majnu. Nope, not even Isha or Ishika. After the much-awaited climax where both of them raise Isha's hand, Uday urges Majnu to track down Rajeev instead of wrestling against each other for a woman. That, yes that scripted history.

6. Dr. Aditya and Siddharth in Bhool Bhulaiyya

Remember Bollywood's most iconic entry scene? Yes, when Dr. Aditya made his way into Bhool Bhulaiyya after his friend Siddharth summons him for the ultimate help. Dr. Aditya literally dealt with his insane family and spared no effort to unravel the mystery. Don't even get me started on the final showdown; the pals withstood something that no one else could!

7. Sanju and Kamlesh in Sanju

Tiger hai tu... roar...roar.

More than anything else, it was Kamlesh AKA Kamli and Sanju's friendship that was wedged in our memories. In your highs, you'd have a slew of pals to celebrate you, but in your lows, you'd have few to lean on. Despite their bumpy journey to friendship, they persisted and made us cheer for them. BRB, need a Kamli to my Sanju.



8. Imran, Arjun and Kabir in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Thanks to Zoya Akhtar for formulating a trio like Kabir, Arjun, and Imran that veered us away from the dreamland and illustrated what it takes to uphold friendship in reality. All three had their fences to mend, yet an unshakeable love kept them drawing back to each other. Also, what's the point of it all if you don't spur your friends to try the wildest adventures with you?

9. Raju, Ghamshyaa and Baburao in Phir Hera Pheri

What happens when a cesspool of idiots comes together and wreaks havoc in their own lives? You get Phir Hera Pheri. I mean, who would've thought roommates could become friends with their landlord and together try to become rich and roll in money!

10. Rancho, Farhan and Raju in 3 Idiots

No matter how much it hurts to look at your friend turn into a topper, you know that's not impairing your friendship. 3 Idiots was my sign in childhood to always track down my friends if life draws them away from me. I mean, they are the ones you'll actually ensure all iz well.

11. Gangu and Kamli in Gangubai Kathiawadi

When Gangu was hurled into Kamathipura's gloomy brothel, Kamli felt like the only beam of sunshine. She was the only force Gangu could reckon with. In a heart-shattering sequence, days after giving birth to her baby, Kamli succumbed to her pain. The sequence in which Gangu tearfully bids her final farewell to Kamli didn't sore but twinge my heart in pain.

12. Shardul and Sumi in Badhaai Do

Bowing to the family pressure of getting married Shardul and Sumi got into a lavender marriage. They shared a unique bond that not many Bollywood films have dared to traverse. They shared their feelings and listened to one another when they needed it. When they overcame their demons, the first person they thought to share with was each other.

Which one of the above do you and your friends identify with the most?