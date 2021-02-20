If you are about to get married and are looking for some wedding outfit inspiration then this article is for you.

Take some inspiration from these gorgeous Bollywood brides who took the internet by storm with their bridal avatar.

1. Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza recently tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on 15th February. And, she looked like a dream in a red silk bridal saree from Raw Mango.

2. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in December 2017. She wore a light pink Sabyascahi lehenga and we just couldn't take our eyes off her.

3. Deepika Padukone

Deepika and Ranveer Singh took their wedding vows at the picturesque Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, Italy in November 2018. The actress donned a gorgeous red Sabyasachi lehenga.

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka got married to Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018 and she chose an all-red Sabyasachi lehenga for her Hindu wedding ceremony. Breathtaking!

5. Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi in an intimate ceremony in May 2018. And, she picked an elegant pink lehenga from Anita Dongre's 2018 collection that was extremely beautiful.

6. Kajal Aggarwal

lehenga that she paired with a flocal scalloped dupatta. Actress Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu, a bussinessman, in October 2020. And, she looked like an absolute stunner in an ornate Anamika Khannathat she paired with a flocal scalloped

7. Sonam Kapoor

lehenga by Anuradha Vakil that made her look like an Indian princess. Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with entrepeneur Anand Ahuja in May 2018. And, she opted for a traditional red and goldby Anuradha Vakil that made her look like an Indian princess.

8. Biapasha Basu

Bipasha Basu married actor Karan Singh Grover in April 2016. And, for the big day, Bipasha opted for a traditional red and gold bridal ensemble by Sabyasachi.

9. Neha Kakkar

Singer Neha Kakkar tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh in October 2020 during the lockdown. She looked like a doll in a pastel coloured floral lehenga by Sabyasachi. Agreed?

10. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor married actor Saif Ali Khan in an intimate wedding ceremony in October 2012. And, she wore her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore's bridal sharara that added a royal charm to her look.

11. Gauhar Khan

Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan tied the knot in a dreamy 'nikah' ceremony with Zaid Darbar in December 2020. She opted for a customised outfit by fashion designer Saira Shakira from Pakistan and we are in awe.

12. Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in November 2009. And, she wore a red saree by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani at her wedding.

13. Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta tied the knot with financial analyst Gene Goodenough in November 2016. And, she looked stunning in a red Manish Malhotra lehenga. Absolutely gorgeous!

14. Genelia D'Souza

Genelia married her long time boyfriend and actor Ritiesh Deshmukh in February 2012. And, she opted for a custom-made red saree by Neeta Lulla for her Maharastrian wedding.

15. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai tied the knot with actor Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007 in an intimate ceremony. She picked a golden kanjeevaram saree designed by Neeta Lulla that was embellished with Swarovski crystals and gold thread work that made her look radiant.

Whose outfit did you like the most?