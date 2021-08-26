Maldives has become an ultimate destination for those looking to get away from the mundane and live by the refreshing sea breeze.

Several Bollywood celebrities have done just that, posting photos of their beach vacations and enticing us to join them.

We've compiled a list of the locations they've holiday-ed at and how much it would cost you to stay there. (Prices are including taxes and subjected to change)

1. Soneva Fushi

2. InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort

The gorgeous sunrise and sunset-facing villas will ensure that you have a room with a view, with spectacular unbroken sea views. No wonder the Bollywood celebs are often spotted at the resort. Saif and Kareena, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Mouni Roy are some of the B'Town faces found holidaying here.

3. W Maldives

The InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, with its white sand beaches and palm tree-dotted terraces, is the ideal spot to get away from it from the buzzy city life. Tiger Shroff was relieved to go away to this fancy hotel for a beach vacation.

4. Grand Park Kodhipparu

W Maldives is a 77-key hotel with infinity pools tucked away on the private island of Fesdhoo. Tara Sutaria, who spent her 25th birthday here, spent hours on the beach getting warm.

5. LUX South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas

Sonakshi Sinha was spotted having a brief luxury holiday at the Grand Park Kodhipparu, which offers luxurious beachfront pool villas and overwater villas.

6. Taj Exotica Resort and Spa

LUX South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas is the sole settlement on the island of Dhidhoofinolhu, and it's the excellent setting for a family vacation. Rakul Preet Singh was spotted enjoying a relaxing vacation with family.

7. Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

The resort is situated on the unique Emboodhu Finolhu Island, which is situated in the centre of one of the world's biggest lagoons. Taapsee Pannu was spotted relaxing in a hammock on the beach at the picture-perfect Taj Exotica Resort & Spa. It would cost approx. Rs. 70,000/- for a getaway here.

8. Kandima

The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, where nature meets luxury, features lavish beach and over-water villas, where Kajal Aggarwal spent her honeymoon with husband Gautam Kitchlu.

9. Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru

You may indulge yourself at the spa or get a tan in their swirl pools, and play pool like Elli AvrRam beside the turquoise blue sea.

10. Heritance Aarah

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru is an exquisite paradise surrounded by beautiful white sand where Dhupia was photographed with her husband, Angad Bedi, and their daughter, having a relaxing vacation.

11. The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Heritance Aarah is a beautiful beach resort nestled in the middle of the blue blanket of the Raa Atoll. Masaba Gupta spent her vacation here to explore the deep blue.

12. Cheval Blanc Randheli

There's a beachfront pool, an overwater spa, and ocean view villas at this overwater luxury resort. Jahnvi Kapoor shared photos of herself and her crazy girl gang.

Price: Rs. 2.7 lakhs, approximately for two guests, per night.

Alia, her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and her sister Shaheen Bhatt shared photos from their dinner dates and poolside relaxing sessions at Cheval Blanc Randheli.

In a mood for a vacation already?