Changing names is certainly not a new fad in Bollywood. After all, it's the artist's name that first gives them an identity and introduces them to their audience.

Here's a list of Bollywood celebs who changed their names:

1. Saif Ali Khan's real name is Sajid Ali Khan. Well, no one knew this until a copy of his marriage certificate to Kareena surfaced on the internet.

2. Katrina Kaif was Katrina Turquotte. She used her mother's surname initially. But after moving to India, she adopted her father’s surname, Kaif.

3. Tiger Shroff's name is Jai Hemant Shroff. His father Jackie Shroff, would call him Tiger out of affection as he would bite like a tiger when he was a kid.

4. Kiara Advani's real name is Aaliya Advani. It was Salman Khan who advised Kiara to change her name for better recognition.

5. Ayushmann Khurrana was named Nishant Khurrana when he was born.

6. Shilpa Shetty's original name is Ashwini Shetty. But her mother, Sunanda Shetty, changed her name to Shilpa later.



7. Akshay Kumar was born with the name Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia. But he was inspired by Kumar Gaurav’s character, Akshay, in the film Aaj and changed his name.

8. Ajay Devgn’s real name is Vishal Devgn. He also changed his surname spelling from ‘Devgan’ to ‘Devgn’ because of numerology.

9. Late actor Sridevi’s original name was Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan.

10. Amitabh Bachchan was named Inquilaab Srivastava. However, it was later changed to Amitabh, on the famous Indian poet Sumitranandan Pant's suggestion.



11. Sunny Deol's real name is Ajay Singh Deol. But the actor decided to go with his nickname Sunny.

12. John Abraham's real name is Farhan Abraham, and the actor later changed it to John.



13. The evergreen beauty Rekha was named Bhanurekha Ganesan, but before entering the industry, she decided to go with just Rekha.



14. Preity Zinta's name was Preetam Zinta Singh. And before entering the industry, she changed it to Preity Zinta.



15. Govinda's real name was Govind Arun Ahuja. But he changed it to Govinda as suggested by his numerologist.

16. Sunny Leone's real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra.

17. Tabu or Tabassum Hashmi Khan, you just cannot unsee how adorable and talented she is.



You can also read: This Is How Much These 15 Bollywood Celebs Charge For A Sponsored Instagram Post.