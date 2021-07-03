When it comes to real life, the world of Bollywood celebrities is not different. Like everyone, they have their personal life and their own set of problems. So, when these celebrities decide to part ways, it is the same for them. We all know separations are emotionally exhausting and, it takes a lot of strength to take that decision.





But marriages end, no matter how society sees them or passes judgments, one should not care about it. It is a wise decision to part ways when two individuals cannot make it work. Though some say marriages are made in heaven, it is always okay to move out when it becomes hell for you.





So, these are some Bollywood celebrities who decided to part ways and move ahead in life.



1. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Hrithik and Sussane got married on 20 December 2000. After 14 years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways mutually on 1 November 2014.

2. Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan

Malaika and Arbaaz shared 18 years of togetherness and were married on 12 December 1998. However, they decided to separate in 2016 and officially got divorced in 2017.

3. Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh

The most talked couple of the '90s got married in 1991. But, they decided to separate in 2004 because of family conflicts. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor.

4. Farhan Akhtar-Adhuna Bhabani

The couple got married in 2000 and, after 16 years of marriage, they mutually decided to part ways on 24 April 2017.

5. Pooja Bhatt-Manish Makhija

Pooja and Manish got married on 24 August 2003. After 11 years of marriage, they fell out of love with each other and decided to part ways in 2014.

6. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Aamir and Kiran announced their separation on 3 July 2021 after fifteen years of marriage. They have also announced joint custody of their son.

7. Kirti Kulhari & Saahil Sehgal

Recently Kirti shared the news on Instagram saying 'I tried but all that failed'. They got married on 24 June 2016.

8. Kamal Haasan-Vani Ganpathy

Kamal and Vani got married in 1978. The marriage lasted for 10 years and they decided to part ways in 1988.

9. Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena

The couple got married on 2 June 2015, in a court marriage. However, in 2018 the couple was on trial separation and officially got divorced in 2019.

10. Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia

Arjun and Mehr shocked everyone by announcing their separation after 21 years of marriage in November 2019.

11. Himesh Reshammiya and Komal

Himesh Reshammiya and Komal had been married the longest for 22 years and decided to separate due to compatibility issues in June 2017.

12. Raghu Ram and Sugandha Garg

The couple is better known for sharing their divorce selfies. Sugandha and Rahgu were married for 10 years and decided to part ways in 2016.

13. Ranvir Shorey And Konkana Sen Sharma

Ranvir and Konakana, after dating for a year, got married in 2010. However, due to lack of compatibility, the marriage officially ended in 2015.

14. Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin

Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin were dating for several years and got married in 2011. But, it didn't work out for them and, the marriage ended in the year 2013.

15. Chitrangada Singh and Jyoti Singh Randhawa

Chitrangada Singh and Jyoti Singh Randhawa got married in 2001. They decided to part ways in 2014 after working on their marriage for some time. Chitranganda and Jyoti stayed 13 years together until they got separated lawfully in 2014.

16. Rhea Pillai and Sanjay Dutt

Rhea and Sanjay got married in 1998, but later due to increased distance in their relationship, they decided to officially separate in 2005.

17. Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur

Karisma and Sanjay got married in 2003. This marriage ended because of many differences and accusations. The couple officially separated in 2014.

18. Manisha Koirala & Samrat Dahal

Manisha and Samrat got married on 19 June 2010 and chose to part ways in 2012.

19. Rahul Roy and Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar

Rahul and Rajlakshmi got married in 2000. But, due to personal conflicts, they decided to part ways after 14 years of marriage in 2014.

20. Raja Chaudhary and Shweta Tiwari

Shweta and Raja got married on 23 December 1998, but as their marriage turned toxic, they decided to part ways on 13 July 2013.