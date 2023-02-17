There are a bunch of celebrities who became famous with that one iconic role. Whether it was because of the classic dance move or a dialogue, there are a bunch of actors who carved their names in bright letters.

While some of these actors were launched strategically, a handful of them bagged career-defining roles because of almost unbelievable coincidences. And, here are some of the incredible stories behind the iconic roles of the actors which will make us believe in the power of the universe.

ADVERTISEMENT Let’s check these out, shall we?

Credits: Netflix

1. Shah Rukh Khan

When we think of the term ‘romance’, two things come into our minds – Shah Rukh Khan and his movie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. However, the actor never wanted to be a romantic hero and wanted to do more action movies.

Netflix’s The Romantics, the latest docuseries on YRF, revealed how the director visited the actor’s film sets as he kept stalling him by not giving a commitment. However, on one occasion, an 80-year-old fan expressed how she loved him on-screen but hated to see him die in every movie. And well, that’s how Shah Rukh got convinced that he will do the role and we got DDLJ’s Raj Malhotra.

ADVERTISEMENT Credits: Amazon Prime Video

2. Bhumi Pednekar

The same docuseries also revealed how this actor went on and nabbed her first and the most acclaimed role of all time. The actor, who was working as an assistant for six years back then, wanted to be an actor but always kept it a secret.

In the series, Shanoo Sharma, YRF’s casting director, revealed that the actor never auditioned in front of her. However, on one occasion, she saw the actor auditioning for Dum Laga Ke Haisha and recommended her to the director.

Credits: Amazon Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT 3. John Abraham

Known for his rare combination of undefeated looks and talent, the actor used to work as a media planner at advertising agencies. While he was content with his work, he tried his luck in modeling due to his friends. Mahesh Bhatt was impressed with his confidence and gave him a chance to work in Jism, which went on and became one of the biggest chartbuster hits of his entire career.

Credits: The Indian Express

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Dil Dhakadne Do has to be one of the most loved movies from the past decade. From its fresh plotline to subtle twists, there’s something different about the movie, especially the relatable characters.

ADVERTISEMENT However, one can just imagine how the movie would have turned out if Priyanka Chopra Jonas wasn’t cast as Ayesha Mehra. That’s right because Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first choice for the role but she declined the role as it demanded her to be on a cruise for 3 months.

Well, all’s well that ends well, right?

Credits: Netflix

5. Vaani Kapoor

Now, this one has to be a tale straight out of a desi movie!

ADVERTISEMENT The actor, who delivered a hit movie, Shuddh Desi Romance, on her first attempt in the tinsel town, was, in fact, on vacation when the production team saw her. Later, she was called in for an audition and was signed for a three films deal with Yash Raj Films.

Credits: Amazon Prime Video

6. Parineeti Chopra

With a triple honors degree in business, finance and economics, the actor was content with her work, until she accompanied her cousin, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Yash Raj Studios. She later joined the film production company as a public-relations consultant.

However, the universe wanted her to face the camera and was offered a three-film contract with YRF, after director Maneesh Sharma discovered her at the studio. And, that’s how she landed her debut role in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, for which she also bagged the best debut award.

ADVERTISEMENT Credits: Amazon Prime Video

The power of the universe is just baffling, right?