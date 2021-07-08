I believed Shah Rukh and Kajol were a real life couple after I watched DDLJ while I was a school girl. It was difficult to make myself think otherwise. Generally, the on-screen chemistry of the co-actors is brewed so well that they end up finding the "love of their lives" on the sets of the films they do together.

Interestingly, there are some celebrities who experienced the fluttering of butterflies in their stomach for either their "old school sweetheart" or after tying knots in an arranged-marriage setting.

It intrigues us to know the love stories of the ones who gave us the idea of love. We bring to you 14 Bollywood celebrities who found their "forever" outside the B-Town.

1. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, a Bollywood style diva and Anand Ahuja, a businessman are a match made in heaven. They tied the knot on May 8, 2018.

2.. Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dr. Sriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit was at the zenith of her career when she decided to marry Dr. Sriram Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon in Los Angeles. On October 17, 1999, the pair married.

3. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty is a talented and glamorous Bollywood actress who married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009.

4. Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta

90's Bollywood sensation Juhi Chawla's wedlock with businessman and entrepreneur Jay Mehta in 1995 was a roller coaster journey that she and her husband continued to experience.

5. Esha Deol Takhtani and Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol Takhtani decided to get married her childhood sweetheart and businessman Bharat Takhtani on June 29, 2012.

6. Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma

Asin Thottumkal married her long-time boyfriend and Micromax CEO, Rahul Sharma on January 19, 2016.

7. Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi

Ayesha Takia, who who had a fairly good career in Bollywood, married Farhan Azmi, a mega hotelier and the son of politician Abu Azmi.

8. Mumtaz and Mayur Madhvani

Mumtaz, a veteran actress, dated billionaire Mayur Madhvani for two years before marrying him in 1974 while on a vacation in London.

9. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal, a renowned South Indian and Bollywood actress, married her longtime boyfriend and businessman Gautam Kitchlu amidst the global pandemic on October 30, 2020.

10. Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani

Raveena Tandon, a ravishing Bollywood beauty, married Anil Thadani, a film distributor, in Udaipur's Jag Mandir Palace in 1995.

11. John Abraham and Priya Runchal

John Abraham met Priya Runchal through common friends and married her in a very private wedding in 2013.

12. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Bollywood heart-throb Shahid Kapoor tied knots in an arranged marriage setting with Mira Rajput in 2015.

13. Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev Khan

Sohail Khan had an Arya Samaj wedding with a Punjabi girl Seema Sachdev in 1998, followed by a conservative Nikah.

14. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan, who knew fashion designer Natasha Dalal since school days finally had a close-knit wedding on January 24, 2021.

Indeed, matches are made in heaven and the matters of heart don't need any planning.