We all have secretly dreamed of our wedding with our favourite celebrities. You cannot deny every glimpse of them makes you go gaga. Well, for some people, this dream has come true. Some Bollywood celebrities have fallen in love with their fans and married them. I know you are thinking how lucky those fans are! Now let's find out.

1. Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene

Who knew the dancing queen of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit would marry her fan? She met Dr. Shriram Nene at her brother's request in USA. Dr. Nene was already fond of Madhuri's dance and acting. After seeing each other for three months, they finally decided to marry on October 17, 1999.

2. Vivek Oberoi and Priyanka Alva

Vivek found his life partner after many ups and downs in his love life. A Karnataka Minister's daughter, Priyanka Alva always admired Vivek's work and has admitted she is his fan. The couple tied the knot on October 29, 2010.

3. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

This childhood school romance finally found its way after a long while waiting. Bharat, who was in complete awe of Esha since he was 13 years old, finally convinced her. The couple agrees that "It was Bharat's love that brought them together". The couple finally got married on June 29, 2012.

4. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

We cannot deny how adorable Shilpa Shetty is. The gorgeous actress is known for her healthy lifestyle and fitness. No wonder she is admired by so many people. Raj Kundra, the British-Indian businessman, was another fan of her and got lucky enough to marry her. They got married on November 22, 2009.

5. Imran Khan and Avantika Malik

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor Imran Khan's teen romance came true when he married Avantika Malik after dating her for 10 years. The couple tied the knot on January 10, 2011.

We hope many more such love stories come true.