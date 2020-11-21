Being a celebrity in India comes with both, pros and cons. At times, Bollywood actors have been arrested for messing with the law. Here's a list of some actors who were arrested.

1. Fardeen Khan was arrested by the Mumbai police for possession of drugs in 2001.

12 years after the case, he was granted immunity from prosecution by a Mumbai sessions court in 2012. The actor was also ordered by the court to undergo a de-addiction programme at a government hospital.

2. Sanjay Dutt was held guilty for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai bombings and was originally sentenced to 6 years in jail.

In 2013, the Supreme Court reduced his sentence to 5 years. He was let out in February 2016, eight months early, on account of his good conduct while in Pune's Yerwada prison.

3. Shiney Ahuja was sentenced to jail after his domestic help accused him of rape.

While he maintained his innocence throughout the trial, the actor was found guilty by a special fast-track court and was sentenced to 7 years in prison.

4. Sooraj Pancholi was briefly jailed on the charges of abetting Jiah Khan's suicide.

The case is still awaiting the final verdict afte the investigation was transferred to the CBI.

5. Saif Ali Khan was arrested for punching a businessmen during a dinner outing at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

Two years after Saif and his friends got into a brawl with an NRI businessman at the Wasabi restaurant in Taj Hotel, a local court framed charges against them under section 325 (assault) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

6. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on drug-related charges in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

She was arrested on September 9 after being accused of procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. The case is still being investigated by the CBI.

7. John Abraham was taken into custody by the Mumbai Police in connection with a rash driving case.

A Bandra court had handed out a jail term of 15 days to the actor which was later quashed by the high court and he was granted bail.

8. Shah Rukh Khan once went to jail for misbehaving with a journalist.

He made this revelation in an interview with David Letterman. He recalled how he got into a fight with the editor of a magazine for spreading false and insensitive rumours about him and a co-star.

9. Salman Khan went to jail on several ocassions with respect to the hit and run and the blackbuck poaching cases.

A court in Jodhpur had convicted and sentenced Salman to 5-year in jail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Other actors - Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre were acquitted in the same case. The case is still on the Jodhpur court.

10. Inder Kumar was arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a 23-year-old model.

The victim alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by Inder Kumar who had promised to give her lead roles in Bollywood films.

11. Rajpal Yadav was arrested for misleading the court in a 5 crore recovery suit filed against him.

His wife was also found guilty but she got away with a lighter punishment as the court noted that she had an infant to take care of and ordered her to be in custody for one day.

12. Vijay Raaz was arrested on charges of molesting a colleague.

A crew member of the Bollywood film Sherni alleged molestation by Vijay Raaz in a hotel where the film crew was staying. The actor was arrested based on her complaint but was later released on conditional bail.

Most of these actors got bail later and were released.