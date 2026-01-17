In the glittering world of Bollywood, the spotlight is no longer confined to the silver screen. While the roar of a “100-crore club” blockbuster remains a badge of honor, today’s superstars are increasingly trading their scripts for spreadsheets. From sustainable fashion and clean beauty to sports franchises and deep-tech startups, the Indian film industry is witnessing an era of “Celebrity Capitalism.”

For the modern Bollywood icon, acting is the platform, but entrepreneurship is the legacy. As of 2026, the trend has shifted from mere brand endorsements to full-scale ownership and strategic venture capital.

1. Shah Rukh Khan: The Emperor of Diversification

If there is a blueprint for building a business empire while remaining a global superstar, it belongs to Shah Rukh Khan (SRK). Long before the “startup” buzzword hit India, SRK was laying the foundation for Red Chillies Entertainment.

Red Chillies Entertainment & VFX: Founded in 2002, this isn’t just a production house; it’s a powerhouse. Its VFX division is arguably the most advanced in India, providing special effects for not just SRK films but major Hollywood and South Indian projects.

Founded in 2002, this isn’t just a production house; it’s a powerhouse. Its VFX division is arguably the most advanced in India, providing special effects for not just SRK films but major Hollywood and South Indian projects. The Knight Riders Group: SRK’s investment in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) transformed the IPL from a cricket tournament into a global sports brand. Today, his footprint extends to the Caribbean Premier League (Trinbago Knight Riders) and Major League Cricket in the US.

SRK’s investment in the transformed the IPL from a cricket tournament into a global sports brand. Today, his footprint extends to the Caribbean Premier League (Trinbago Knight Riders) and Major League Cricket in the US. KidZania: Demonstrating his interest in edutainment, SRK owns a significant stake in the Indian franchise of KidZania, an interactive indoor theme park for children.

2. Deepika Padukone: The Queen of Clean Wellness

Deepika Padukone has transitioned from being India’s highest-paid actress to one of its most astute investors. Her approach is rooted in “mindful living,” reflected in her brand and her investment firm, KA Enterprises.

82°E: Launched in late 2022, her premium skincare brand focuses on “self-care rituals.” By 2025, the brand successfully expanded into men’s grooming and body care, capitalizing on the “clean beauty” trend.

Launched in late 2022, her premium skincare brand focuses on “self-care rituals.” By 2025, the brand successfully expanded into men’s grooming and body care, capitalizing on the “clean beauty” trend. Strategic Investments: Through KA Enterprises, she has backed diverse startups including Epigamia (yogurt), Bellatrix Aerospace (spacetech), Mokobara (luggage), and Blue Tokai (coffee). Her portfolio suggests a keen eye for high-growth consumer and tech sectors.

3. Hrithik Roshan: Building a 1,000-Crore Fitness Empire

While many celebrities launch “vanity” clothing lines, Hrithik Roshan built a category leader. HRX, launched in 2013, is India’s first homegrown fitness brand.

The HRX Success Story: By focusing on affordability and “everyday athleticism,” HRX reached a milestone revenue of ₹1,000 crore by 2024.

By focusing on affordability and “everyday athleticism,” HRX reached a milestone revenue of by 2024. Curefit & Wellness: Hrithik isn’t just a face for the brand; he is an equity partner in Cure.fit (Cult.fit). His involvement helped popularize the “HRX Workout” across hundreds of gyms in India, blending his personal fitness philosophy with a scalable business model.

4. Alia Bhatt: The Sustainable Visionary

Alia Bhatt’s entrepreneurial journey is a masterclass in identifying a niche market: sustainable kids’ wear.

Ed-a-Mamma: Founded in 2020, this eco-conscious brand focuses on natural fabrics and plastic-free packaging. The brand’s growth was so explosive that Reliance Retail acquired a 51% stake in 2023, valuing the venture in the hundreds of crores.

Founded in 2020, this eco-conscious brand focuses on natural fabrics and plastic-free packaging. The brand’s growth was so explosive that acquired a 51% stake in 2023, valuing the venture in the hundreds of crores. Nykaa & Phool: Alia was an early investor in Nykaa, and its IPO significantly boosted her wealth. She also backs Phool.co, a startup that upcycles temple flower waste into charcoal-free incense and “fleather” (vegan leather).

5. Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Global Domination

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has successfully bridged the gap between Bollywood and Hollywood, and her business ventures reflect that global scale.

Anomaly Haircare: Launched with a focus on “clean, sustainable, and affordable” products, Anomaly became the second-wealthiest celebrity beauty brand globally by 2023, trailing only Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty.

Launched with a focus on “clean, sustainable, and affordable” products, Anomaly became the by 2023, trailing only Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty. Sona & Sona Home: She ventured into the hospitality sector with her New York restaurant, Sona, and a luxury home decor line, bringing Indian aesthetics to a global audience.

She ventured into the hospitality sector with her New York restaurant, Sona, and a luxury home decor line, bringing Indian aesthetics to a global audience. Tech Investor: Priyanka was one of the early investors in the dating app Bumble during its India launch, proving her interest in female-centric tech platforms.

6. Salman Khan: The “Being Human” Phenomenon

Salman Khan’s Being Human is perhaps the most recognizable celebrity brand in India, unique because of its hybrid model of fashion and philanthropy.

Retail Reach: What started as a foundation has turned into a global clothing and accessories brand with a presence in over 15 countries.

What started as a foundation has turned into a global clothing and accessories brand with a presence in over 15 countries. Diversification: Beyond clothing, Salman has expanded into Being Strong (fitness equipment), FRSH (fragrances), and even the e-bike segment with Being Human E-Cycles.

7. The New Guard: Kriti Sanon, Ranbir Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif

The newer generation of stars is even more aggressive about their business portfolios.

Katrina Kaif (Kay Beauty): In partnership with Nykaa, Katrina launched Kay Beauty. It is widely regarded as one of the best-performing celebrity makeup brands in India due to its inclusive shade range and high product quality.

In partnership with Nykaa, Katrina launched Kay Beauty. It is widely regarded as one of the best-performing celebrity makeup brands in India due to its inclusive shade range and high product quality. Kriti Sanon (Hyphen): In 2023, Kriti co-founded Hyphen , a skincare brand that aims to simplify beauty by “hyphenating” multiple ingredients into single products.

In 2023, Kriti co-founded , a skincare brand that aims to simplify beauty by “hyphenating” multiple ingredients into single products. Ranbir Kapoor: Often seen as the “quiet investor,” Ranbir has a diverse portfolio including DroneAcharya (dronetech), Saavn (music streaming), and his own minimalist lifestyle brand, ARKS, launched in late 2024.

Comparison of Top Celebrity Business Sectors

Celebrity Primary Brand/Venture Sector Key Strategy Shah Rukh Khan Red Chillies / KKR Media & Sports Infrastructure and Ownership Deepika Padukone 82°E / KA Enterprises Beauty & Tech Venture Capitalist approach Hrithik Roshan HRX Athleisure Mass-market scaling Alia Bhatt Ed-a-Mamma Kids’ Fashion Sustainability and Niche targeting Katrina Kaif Kay Beauty Cosmetics Product-first, Influencer-led

Why Bollywood is Moving Toward Business

The shift from being a “brand ambassador” to a “founder” is driven by three main factors:

Wealth Creation vs. Fee Income: An endorsement deal pays a one-time fee. A successful startup provides equity, which can grow exponentially (as seen with Alia Bhatt’s Reliance deal). Brand Longevity: An actor’s peak “screen time” is limited. A brand like HRX or Being Human can outlive a film career, providing long-term financial security. Fan Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Connection: With social media, stars no longer need middlemen. They can market their products directly to millions of followers, drastically reducing customer acquisition costs.

Conclusion: The Future of Celebrity Entrepreneurship

As we move further into 2026, the line between “Star” and “CEO” will continue to blur. We are seeing more celebrities moving into Deep-Tech, Green Energy, and Fintech. They are no longer just the “face” of a product; they are in the boardroom, making decisions on supply chains, sustainable sourcing, and Series A funding.

For the Indian consumer, this means more choices backed by the trust and lifestyle of their favorite icons. For the stars, it is the ultimate “blockbuster” move—building an empire that remains standing long after the curtains fall.