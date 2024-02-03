There is something about celebrities that we keep wanting to know more about their lives, away from the sets. Probably the glamour of all of it, or just the secrecy that makes it all the more thrilling. It’s mostly the glamour – because even when we feel like they’re like us, we end up with reality checks of the differences. Their extra ordinary homes are one example, that are a reminder of their very fabulous lives. Of course, living like THAT comes with a cost (money).

These details are proof:

1. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Mannat

We cannot talk about celebrity homes and not mention Mannat. It’s like the SRK of houses. The residence has several bedrooms, multiple living spaces, a gym, a library, and a personal auditorium. Its design has a blend of styles, featuring elements from Italian, neo-classical, Indian, and other sophisticated aesthetics. The house is estimated at ₹200 crore.

2. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh‘s Quadruplex apartment

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are apparently also neighbors to SRK. In 2022, the couple bought a quadruplex apartment with a sea view in suburban Bandra. This place occupies floors 16 to 19 of Sagar Resham, a building situated at Bandstand in Mumbai. The house is estimated at ₹119 crore.

3. Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan’s Jalsa

Jalsa is as grand as Amitabh Bachchan’s characters. The entryway to the place is full with an exquisite garden featuring potted plants. Glass chandeliers, mirrored shelves, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, luxurious rugs, baroque furnishings, splendid paintings reflecting royal heritage, and majestic traditional arches can all be discovered seen within the space. The house is estimated at ₹100 crore.

4. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s Sea Facing Duplex

Akshay Kumar has an extra ordinary duplex overlooking the sea in Juhu, Mumbai. Featuring a walk-in closet, a home theatre, and a vast outdoor garden, the residence is equipped with contemporary styles and spaces. Also, it provides an unobstructed view of the Arabian Sea. This is one of his real estate investments. The house is estimated at ₹80 crore.

5. Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s Shivshakti

Coloured in cream and brown tones, with intricate light fixtures, and a regal staircase, this bungalow is known for its over-the-top interiors. Unlike most Mumbai homes, theirs have balconies that are the main appeal of the house. It’s also said that everything at the place, from floors to the dining table, screams luxury. The house is estimated at ₹60 crore.

6. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s High-Rise apartment

In 2016, the couple acquired a residence in a high-rise structure in Worli, Mumbai. Spanning 7,171 square feet, the property offers a panoramic view of Mumbai and the Arabian Sea. Additionally, it boasts amenities such as an indoor gym, among other spaces. The house is estimated at ₹34 crore.

7. Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor’s Delhi mansion

This residence features an expansive lawn that provides quite the view. Apparently, a number of rooms in this luxurious property have floor-to-ceiling windows and doors, allowing access to the lush garden and other outdoor spaces that showcase the surrounding greenery. Additionally, there is a spacious library with wooden aesthetics. The house is estimated at ₹173 crore.

8. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s Duplex apartment

Shahid and Mira Rajput’s duplex apartment is situated on the 42nd-43rd floors of Three Sixty West, providing an unobstructed panorama of the city’s impressive skyline. The residence also includes six parking spaces, a necessity due to the abundance of cars owned by the couple. The house is estimated at around ₹58 crore.

So, expensive houses we can only dream of.