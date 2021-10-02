Social media is evolving & we are evolving with it too. In a world full of influencers, you can now add Bollywood celebrities to the list, as some of them charge worth Rs 50 Lakhs per post.

From brand ambassadors to brand influencers. Here's a list of celebrities who are making money from Instagram too.

1. Priyanka Chopra: Rs 1.80 crore

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is an international star now. With more than 68 million followers on Instagram, her versatility is not only limited to India but more. According to Hoppers HQ's 2019 list, she charges around Rs 1.80 crore per post on social media. Forbes has named Priyanka the richest Instagrammer.

2. Alia Bhatt: Rs 1 crore

Alia Bhatt, no doubt, has a huge fan base. With more than 55 million followers, her visibility on Instagram is not hidden. Alia charges around Rs. 1 crore for each sponsored post.

3. Shah Rukh Khan: Rs 80 lakhs to 1 crore

King Khan, indeed the name sets right for him. With ruling hearts in Bollywood & also Instagram today, SRK charges around Rs. 80 lakhs to a crore for each branded post. He has more than 26 million followers on Instagram & you cannot deny how well-thought all his posts are.

4. Amitabh Bachchan: Rs 50 lakh

Big B excels in the world of influencing too. He has more than 28 million followers & charges around Rs 50 lakh per sponsored post on Instagram. Not to mention, he is also among the few celebrities who have many brand endorsements under his belt.

5. Virat Kholi: Rs 1.35 crore

Kholi holds a good community on Instagram. He is one of the most-followed Indian sportsmen on Instagram. With a massive followers list of 157 million, no doubt brands can lose such huge popularity. According to HopperHQ’s 2021 Instagram Richlist, Virat Kohli charges around 1.35 crore per post on social media.

6. Shahid Kapoor: Rs 30-50 Lakhs

Shahid is a great actor & performer. He possesses more than 30 Million followers, charges around Rs 30-50 Lakhs for every advertised post on his feed. The popularity he gained from Kabir Singh turned out to be a game-changer for him.

7. Deepika Padukone: Rs 1.5 crore

You cannot unsee the love Deepika receives from her fans. She is also one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. With more than 60 million followers, she charges around Rs 1.5 crore for each brand post.

8. Akshay Kumar: Rs 10,242,121.66

Known for being the busiest actor in Bollywood, Akshay is doing great in the world of influence too. He has more than 54 million followers on Instagram, Akshay earns an estimated amount of Rs 10,242,121.66 from Instagram.

9. Ranveer Singh: Rs 8,117,012.31

You & I both know how highly energetic Ranveer is. With 36 million followers, he holds a massive fan base. You literally cannot deny brands will pay him for the energy he puts in. Ranveer's estimated earning from Instagram is Rs 8,117,012.31.

10. Salman Khan: Rs 8,535, 342.73

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood is a brand itself. With 44 million followers on Instagram, Salman's estimated earnings from Instagram is Rs 8,535, 342.73.

11. Katrina Kaif: Rs 97,40,186

Katrina has created her space in Bollywood. She also has many brand endorsements & her own beauty brand kaybykatrina. With more than 54 million followers on Instagram, her estimated earnings are 97,40,186.

12. Farhan Akhtar: Rs 778,129.63

Indeed, Farhan is multi- talented. From acting, directing, producing films and TV shows under his banner Excel Entertainment he earns quite well from Instagram too. With 3.2 million followers, his estimated earnings from Instagram is Rs 778,129.63.

13. Anushka Sharma: Rs 95,10,863

Anushka from time & now has given us some good films. From acting, producing & also influencing, she is again a multi-talented star. With more than 52 million followers, her estimated earnings from Instagram is 95,10,863.

14. Shraddha Kapoor: Rs 1,18,91,513

Shraddha has wowed us with her dance & acting skills in her movies. She has more than 66 million followers on Instagram & her estimated earning from Instagram is 1,18,91,513.

15. Kareena Kapoor Khan: Rs 1-2 crores

Bebo, who joined Instagram recently, is doing well on Instagram too. She keeps her fans posted & holds more than 7 million followers on Instagram. Kareena charges around 1-2 crores for a paid collaboration Instagram post.

I think it's time for me to switch my profession.