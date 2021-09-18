If you have a perception that the ones who aren’t qualified enough would often end up becoming an actor in Bollywood, then it's time to prove otherwise.

Films attract people from all walks of life who want to pursue their dreams. We've compiled a list of well-known Bollywood celebrities who were/are medical professionals in real life and have also carved out a career in the film industry.

1. Dr. Shreeram Lagoo

The Late Dr. Shreeram Lagu, a veteran actor who appeared in films such as Thodisi Bewafai, Maqsad, Souten, Devata, Des Pardes, Laawaris, Muqaddar Ka Sikander, Inkaar, Sajan Bin Suhagan, Kinara, Lootmaar, Swayamvar, Sitamgar etc. He earned his M.B.B.S. & M.S. degrees from B. J. Medical College (University of Pune), India while also acting in college theatre.Later, he received an ENT Surgery degree from the University of Mumbai and worked as an ENT surgeon in Pune for several years before deciding to become a full-time theatrical actor in 1969.

2. Dr. Mohan Agashe

Mohan Agashe completed his M.B.B.S. at B. J. Medical College in Pune before pursuing his M.D. in Psychiatry. He went on to become a professor of psychiatry and work in clinical psychology and psychopharmacology before trying his hand on acting in Marathi theatre. In 1975, he made his acting debut in Shyam Benegal's Nishant, and went on to star in films like as Manthan, Bhumika, Aakrosh, Mashaal, Angrakshak, Trimurti, Mrityudand, Hu Tu Tu, Ab Tak Chhappan, Toofaan, and others. But his portrayal as Nana Phadnavis in Ghashiram Kotwal, a Marathi drama written by Vijay Tendulkar in 1972, will live on.

3. Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar

The late actor was a qualified dental surgeon who worked in the field for a while, but acting was always his first love. His Marathi feature Madhuchandra (1968), as well as the mystery thriller Ha Khel Savlyancha starring Asha Kale, established him as a big cinema star. Abhilasha (1968), in which he starred with Nanda, and Dadi Maa (1966), in which he played Ashok Kumar and Bina Rai's son and sung the song Ae Maa Teri Surat Se Alag Bhagwan Ki Surat Kya Hogi.

4. Dr. Aditi Govitrikar

Aditi earned her M.B.B.S. from Grant Medical College in Mumbai in 1997, and then went on to get a master's degree in Psychology from IGNOU, as well as a post-graduate study in counselling from Tata Institute of Social Sciences. She won the Gladrags Supermodel Contest in 1996, then the Gladrags Mrs. India and Mrs. World contests in 2000 and 2001, respectively. She made her acting debut in the Telugu film Thammudu (1999), opposite Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, and then in Bollywood films such as 16 December, Soch, Dhund: The Fog, Baaz: A Bird in Danger, Paheli, De Dana Dan, Bheja Fry 2, and others.

5. Dr. Meiyang Chang

Many people know Meiyang Chang as a singer, anchor, and actor, but few know that he is also a dentist who graduated from V.S. Dental College and holds a degree of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (B.D.S). Chang, a third-generation Indian-Chinese descendent from Dhanbad, rose to popularity as a participant on the third season of the singing reality programme Indian Idol. He has played important parts in films such as Badmaash Company (2010), Amit Sahni Ki List (2014), Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015), Sultan (2016), and Bharat (2019).

6. Dr. Palash Sen

Palash is a singer, songwriter, and composer who rose to prominence with his rock band Euphoria, whose debut album Dhoom Pichuck Dhoom was a commercial success in 2001. Palash got his M.B.B.S. degree from the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in New Delhi. He has also acted in films like Filhaal... (2002), Mumbai Cutting (2010), and Aisa Yeh Jahaan (2015).

7. Dr. Arko Pravo Mukherjee

The composer, singer, and song writer, holds an M.B.B.S. degree from Burdwan Medical College. After finishing his internship at Calcutta Medical College in 2007 he moved to Mumbai in 2008 to pursue a career in singing in Bollywood. Arko has composed music such as Saathi Rey (Kapoor & Sons), Tere Bin Yaara (Rustom), Dariya (Baar Baar Dekho), Nazm Nazm (Bareilly Ki Barfi), Tere Jaisa (Satyameva Jayate), Teri Mitti (Kesari) and others.

8. Dr. Ashish Gokhale

Ashish Gokhale, who starred in the TV series Tara from Satara as Varun Mane, is a general physician in real life. Ashish got his first break as an actor in the TV series Kumkum Bhagya in 2015, after finishing his M.B.B.S. and practising medicine in Maharashtra's Konkan area. He's also appeared in films like Akshay Kumar's Gabbar is Back and Mogra Phulaalaa, a Marathi film.

We are amazed!