If you thought that Bollywood movies have got your romantic hopes soaring enough then wait till you hear their real-life love stories! The couples who now look like a magical dream also once had their thoughts full of fantasies and bellies full of butterflies when they first saw the love of their lives.

Keep reading to find out what these famous Bollywood celebs have to say about their first encounters with their partners. And trust me, it's awkward, dreamy, and everything else in between!

1. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Back in the day, Bollywood's 'king of romance' wasn't quite a lady's man. He saw Gauri at a common friend’s party in 1984, when he was only 18 years old. He couldn't ask Gauri for the next dance.

I asked my friend who she was. He went to find out and danced with her. He came and told me, 'She’s waiting for her boyfriend'.

Shahrukh said that she then clarified that she was waiting for her brother, not her boyfriend. She simply used that line to avoid having to dance with any cheapskate.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan had admitted that he first saw Kareena when she was a young girl. Kareena has confessed that Saif Ali Khan is more into Hollywood films, but when she saw him for the first time, she pictured a movie scene in her head.

And I was in Main Hoon Na, like that Sushmita sari flying.

3. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The soon-to-be-married couple was first seen together in 2018, and their relationship was confirmed at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018. Nonetheless, Alia has confessed that she had a crush on Ranbir right from the first day she saw him.

When I met Ranbir for the first time, I was 12 years old. He was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali and I had to do a photoshoot with him. And I was so shy that I had to keep my head on his shoulder and I could not do it.

4. Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor

Mira revealed that she first saw Shahid Kapoor when she was 16 years old. The actor had attended a house party of their families' mutual friends, and the families had reunited a few years later and had arranged a meeting for Shahid and Mira in 2014. Shahid, however, opened up about his initial thoughts about meeting Mira.

The only thought going through my mind was: Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around... Are we even going to last 15 minutes?

Nonetheless, the actor revealed that they ended up talking for 7 hours.

5. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhan and Shibani, the couple whose wedding made everyone fall head over heels for them, didn't have the most romantic first date. Farhan recently recalled his first date with Shibani.

It was very awkward. Shibani tells people how she could hear the sound of the cutlery cutting on the plate. It was so quiet. I wasn’t talking at all and she had run out of all topics in her head. I didn’t say anything.

6. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who radiate love every time we spot them together had a very GenZ-like first encounter. So apparently, Nick Jonas slid into Priyanka's Twitter DM. Well, she has revealed this herself.

It was Nick who sent the first message, saying I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet.

7. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The reel and real-life Ram-Leela are as romantic in reality as they are on-screen. Ranveer has expressed his love for Deepika publicly and we've always been in awe of that. But the way he describes his first encounter with Deepika will make you fall in love with them all over again.

The first time I saw her, I almost went flat! How can one possibly forget that sight? She was wearing a silver dress, she was so tall. Man, I couldn't believe anybody could look like that!

8. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

The couple who recently announced their pregnancy together looks like what dreams are made of. They are way different from each other, perhaps this is what drew them together. Sonam once revealed that:

He had no idea that Anil Kapoor was my father. I ended up speaking to Anand… the whole evening. Anand was trying to get me to talk to his friend… like being the middle man. But we ended up talking more.

9. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

What do you call a lovely mash-up of sports and Bollywood? Virat and Anushka are a couple. The duo is a symbol of love and strength, as well as role models for many. Virat recalls meeting Anushka for the first time in 2013 during a shampoo commercial.

She was coming from the front and looked taller than me. I told her – you can’t find a higher heel to wear? Anushka said- Excuse me? Then I said – I am joking. My joke really turned out to be like a strange moment for me.

Firsts are special, they say. Now, we are sure.