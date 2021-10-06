Almost all of us are curious about the IG posts that our favourite celebs upload, but only a few of us have seen the first-ever picture posted by them. So, that's what we've got for you here, a list of first uploads by some of our Bollywood celebs. Take a look.

1. Kareena Kapoor obviously started off her IG journey with nothing less than perfection.

2. One where Alia Bhatt's giving us a major flashback of her SOTY days.

3. Katrina Kaif looking like her gorgeous self, as always. Guess she knew how to rule Instagram since day one.

4. Giving us all nail paint goals but also a very literal announcement of her walking into the world of Instagram, Anushka Sharma always knows how to keep it simple and to the point.

5. Hrithik Roshan being a good samaritan and looking like his handsome self while doing it.

6. Swara Bhaskar's collage is so relatable because I totally remember making one too many a couple of years back!

7. Even Sonam Kapoor's first photo is as glamorous as her red carpet looks.

8. Ayushmann Khurrana being candid and posting a goofy selfie during his early days of IG is everything.

9. I guess it's nothing other than a photo from work by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

9. Sara Ali Khan obviously knows that the best way to go about the IG game is to smile at the camera.

10. Being his usual laid back self even in his first post.

11. Guess this proves Radhika Apte's thirst for adventure and exploration!

12. This just proves that Aditya Roy Kapur cannot look bad on camera. It's his first photo and he looks effortlessly handsome!

13. Sanya Malhotra quite literally dancing her way into the world of social media.

14. Bhumi Pednekar's selfie reminds me of those high-exposure-selfie days, and TBH it feels good to know that I wasn't the only one doing that.

Have you seen these before?