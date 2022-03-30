Like us, Bollywood celebs too have their highs and lows in their careers. Even they go through the same level of excitement and anxiety as we do.

Today, we decided to take a little career inspiration from our Bollywood celebs, and here's what they have to say.

1. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, who is a global star, gave a very special message on accepting one’s uniqueness and said:

For people who come like when I was twelve years, and the advice that I would give myself is, don't think that there's something wrong with you. Because when you come into a new country, everyone's different, everyone talks differently, everyone speaks differently. You have to accept your uniqueness and not think of it as baggage when you come into a new country.

2. Deepika Padukone

Deepika sees the brighter side of the story as she spoke about how we should learn from negative things as well.

I feel ups and downs are a part of one's career, and this totally depends on how you take it. You can either be knocked down by the negative things, or you can take it in a positive way and learn from it.

3. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena once advised Alia Bhatt about how to protect one's talent and said:

Stay above the rat race, protect your talent, and don’t sell it cheap.

When Kareena was asked to advise her 18-year-old self and what she said is still relevant to many of us today:

I will tell her to calm down. I was in this rush and greed to prove to the world that I am the best. I should have just told her to work hard and calm down, it’s all coming your way.

4. Rani Mukerji

Rani spoke about the hard work and dedication one needs to put into their career and said:

If you are ready to work really hard and you love the craft of acting then you should be there, not for any other reason because success, glamour, name, and fame come only when the audiences love you.

5. Vidya Balan

Vidya is known to play some exceptional characters and she believes to put in the work that fulfills her. She emphasized the importance of the right place at the right time and said:

I want to do work that is an extension of my beliefs, work that would excite me and fulfill me, and therefore I went ahead and made the choices that I made. I think I was at the right place at the right time therefore and not only did it work for me but it began to change something for Hindi cinema but I cannot take the credit for any of that. But, yes it's been an exciting and fulfilling journey so far and I hope that it only gets better from here.

6. Aamir Khan

Aamir spoke about the fear of taking risks and how he didn't let fear hold him back.

It's not that I like taking risks. I'm also scared but I don't let my fear hold me back. My fear makes me more alert.

7. Shah Rukh Khan

We all love SRK for a reason- his kindness and generosity just add more to his charming personality. Talking about success and ups and downs in his career he said:

Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you humble. A moment will come when there isn’t anything that’s going right. But don’t panic. With a little embarrassment, you will survive it.

