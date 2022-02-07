Bollywood celebrities are no different when it comes to dating or relationships. They have to go through the same dard as we all do.

With Valentines' day around the corner, let's look at what relationship advice Bollywood celebs have for us.

1. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer believes in learning from each other and taking the good qualities from the partner.

I love everything that I do, and I love my job, but I am working towards maintaining a balance. When you talk about efficient time management, I am closely following the footsteps of my very beautiful wife.

2. Deepika Padukone

Deepika is one of the few Bollywood celebs who taught us to embrace our vulnerabilities. From talking about mental health to calling out stereotypes, she always stands for herself.

Being married is beautiful. I think we recommend it to every young person who is in love. But just be sure. Don't jump into something because someone expects you to get married or there is pressure on you. Know in your heart that that's the right person for you, and you would want to spend the rest of your life with that person.

3. Sushmita Sen

You cannot ignore Sushmita's way of dealing with life or relationships. And her advice on love and respect hit the right chord.

Respect means everything to me. I put that above love any day. Because love is something you feel with great intensity, and you fall out with the same intensity. There is the movie business and books that take you on a journey of very unrealistic love, where there are no responsibilities and problems.

4. Shah Rukh Khan

While there are many reasons to love the king of Bollywood, SRK, this particular advice on a relationship just won my heart.

Three things: Respect, respect, and respect. I really believe that. Some of my women friends, whom I have known for years, find me too formal at times. But there is no romance and love without respect. Respect means equality, and I don’t mean the social media’s #equality. To me, equality is letting you know how weak I am, equality is asking you, can you take care of me? This is what I’ve done with my wife, and my women friends because I genuinely love them.

5. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's take on a relationship may be a little harsh, but she definitely believes in getting out of a messy relationship.

Break-ups are so liberating. The first one was easy. We were young, stupid and immature… Basically, what I am saying is that if you’re in a really messy relationship, break the f**k up.

6. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka being the workaholic she is believes in prioritising each other.

As you have seen, we keep flying across the world, even if it's just for a day, to meet each other. We both are extremely hardworking people, we both love our jobs, we are extremely big workaholics, but at the same, we know that we have to prioritise each other as well.

