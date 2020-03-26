We associate Bollywood stars with acting. That's because we always see them in movies. But many of our actors are also good at other things. They have talents that are not generally known to public.

Here's a list of some celebrities and their lesser-known talents.

1. Aamir Khan is also a chess player.

Apart from being a fine actor, Aamir Khan is also a chess fan and has played quite a few games with the chess legend Viswanathan Anand.

Some fans have also narrated anecdotes of him playing the game during breaks in film shoots.

2. Akshay Kumar is a great chef.

We all know Akshay Kumar's love for martial arts. He's a very good cook as well and keeps sharing his pics of cooking. He has also hosted a season of reality TV show MasterChef.

3. Sonakshi Sinha is a seasoned painter.

Sonakshi spends a lot of her free time painting. She was once also planning to host an exhibition of her artwork. Several acclaimed artists invite her for inaugurating their exhibitions.

4. Yami Gautam is also an interior decorator.

Yami Gautam has always been inclined towards interior designing and she once even decorated her house as well.

5. Kangana Ranuat is a chef too.

We all are great fans of Kangana Ranuat as an actor, but not many people know that she takes great interest in cooking.

6. Randeep Hooda is a Polo player and show jumper.

Randeep is an avid polo player and has also bought a Polo team.

7. Shahid Kapoor is also a DJ.

8. Katrina Kaif also plays guitar.

Recently, Katrina Kaif shared a video of her learning to play guitar while practising social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown.

9. Alia Bhatt is also a singer.

Apart from her powerful performances, Alia has also sung several songs in her films.

10. Shashank Arora also does carpentry.

In an interview with ScoopWhoop, he talked about his passion for carpentry. He once also made his own coffee table.

11. Parineeti Chopra is also a singer.

Although Parineeti had always been singing she never got a chance to sing professionally, till she made her singing debut with the film Meri Pyaari Bindu.

12. Pankaj Tripathi is also a cook.

Recently, the actor revealed that he is spending his quarantine time cooking for his family. He has also worked as a cook in the year 1998-1999.

13. Siddhant Chaturvedi is also an Insta poet.

14. Boman Irani is an acclaimed photographer.

Boman took up photography as a child and there was a time when he wanted to be a wildlife photographer with National Geographic. He clicks amazing pictures and posts them on his Instagram account.

15. John Abraham also does sketching.

16. Ranveer Singh helps his team with scriptwriting.

He has earlier also worked as a copywriter for a few ad agencies.

17. Deepika Padukone writes poems.

She also shared a copy of a poem written by her when she was just in the seventh grade.

18. Priyanka Chopra is also a painter.

Priyanka found this new passion on the sets of Quantico in New York. She also shared a portrait of herself with a canvas and brush.

How many of these did you know?