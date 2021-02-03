Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar and Ekta Kapoor are now tweeting about the farmers protests and the comments being made internationally about the same. Ever since the Ministry of External Affairs made an official statement in context of international celebs tweeting about the farmers protest in India, some of India's biggest stars were quick to agree.

Unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them.

"Sensationalist comments neither accurate nor responsible" read the statement directed towards famous names like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg. Hashtags like #IndiaAgainstPropoganda and #IndiaTogether are being used to back MEA's statement.

The detailed statement has gathered a lot of attention and several Indian celebs have tweeted in favour of it.

Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. 🙏🏻#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021

We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 3, 2021

बढ़ते वर्चस्व को देख भारत विरोधी किसी भी हद तक गिर रहे. Even in this sad phase of pandemic,India is helping all nations with vaccine supply for the sake of Humanity.Let all realise that India is ONE & will not tolerate comments against it. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Kailash Kher (@Kailashkher) February 3, 2021

Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting 🙏🏼#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 3, 2021

Lets stand united against any propaganda. Together we can and we will! #IndiaAgainstPropoganda #IndiaTogether https://t.co/4PhlCCowz4 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) February 3, 2021

We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda @hiteshjain33 https://t.co/7rNZ683ZAU — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 3, 2021

In the statement MEA defended the three contentious farm laws, saying that the reforms intend to give expanded market access and provide greater flexibility to farmers. The farmers protest in India began in August 2020 on a small scale and grew to full scale in December 2020.