Bollywood has seen a lot of romantic relationships being made and broken. It's normal. However, there have been times when the couples (or at least one of them) have come out and said the most controversial things about their ex. Here is a look at some of those statements.

1. When Shilpa Shetty revealed that Akshay Kumar was cheating on her with Twinkle Khanna.

Akshay Kumar used me and conveniently dropped me after he found someone else. The only person, I was upset with, was him. But I'm sure he'll get it all back. It's not easy to forget the past so soon, but I'm glad I've had the strength to move on. Today, he's a forgotten chapter as far as I'm concerned. I will never work with him again.

And how things got worse while the shooting of Dhadkan, but she kept doing her work because people had put in money in the project.

When you love someone and all along, don't realise that you are being taken for a ride, it can be very annoying. I wanted our film to get over and be released, so that it wouldn't come in the way of my producers. I couldn't harass them just because my personal life was turning into shambles. So, I decided to wait till Dhadkan was done with.

2. When Sajid Khan publicly announced his break-up with Jacqueline Fernandez and hinted that she used to 'nag' him.

While we broke up in May 2013, in reality right from December 2012, it started becoming sour. So you are already preparing your mind in those five months. Also, when you don’t have a woman in your life, you don’t have someone constantly nagging you, so you end up working better and are more focused. I went for a holiday with her for five days in the middle of making Himmatwala and felt so bad when the film didn’t do well. For Humshakals, I have not taken a single holiday

3. When Preity Zinta filed an FIR against Nes Wadia, revealing that he threatened her.

Mr. Ness Wadia had intimidated me by saying that he could make me disappear as I was a nobody and only an actress and he's a powerful person. I have tried to be very normal and nice to him as I wanted peace in my life, but the recent afore-stated incident in Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium has left me shattered and fear for my life.

4. When Shahid Kapoor made this disrespectful comment about Kareena Kapoor

I would like to work with her again. I feel that as an actor if my producer wants me to romance with a cow or a buffalo also, I'll do it because that's my job.

5. When Saif Ali Khan disclosed why exactly he took a divorce with Amrita Singh and the ordeal that followed.

It isn’t nice to be constantly reminded of how worthless you are and to have taunts, jeers, insults and abuses thrown at your mother and sister all the time. I’ve gone through all of it.

6. When Kangana Ranaut started a controversial debate about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan. The latter hit back saying there are higher chances of him 'dating the Pope and the controversy made headlines for months.

Yes, many lame rumours are doing rounds, even a dumb ass can tell where these rumours are coming from. I don’t know why exes do silly things to get your attention. For me that chapter is over and I don’t dig graves.

7. When another ex-boyfriend of Kangana, Adhyayan Suman claimed that she did black magic on him.

Being a metropolitan kid studying in London and New York, I was always away from things like astrology and black magic. I remember going to my Tarot reader after she started making me do pujas. She told me she sensed a woman from 'pahadi' region doing black magic on me. I knew only one person back then, my girlfriend Kangana, who used to go to Himachal for certain pujas there. My Tarot reader said she saw something really bad happening and warned me to get out of the relationship.

8. When Deepika went on Koffee With Karan and said Ranbir should endorse 'condom' brands after saying (without taking his name) that 'one mistake is fine, but when it happens again and again (that becomes a problem).

They went all out, didn't they?