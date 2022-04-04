Recently, actor-model Malaika Arora had a car accident when she was returning from an event in Pune.

There have been times when many Bollywood celebs have met with such life-threatening accidents in the past. In most situations, accidents took place while shooting or travelling.

1. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora recently met with a car accident at the Mumbai-Pune expressway. The actress was returning from a fashion event in Pune. As per reports, she suffered minor injuries on her forehead and was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai.

2. Amitabh Bachchan

Big B severely got injured on the sets of Coolie in 1882 while shooting an action sequence. It is reported that he suffered a major abdominal injury and had to undergo many surgeries.

3. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

In 2014, during the promotions of their film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Alia and Varun met with an accident. The two were on their way to the airport in Ahmedabad when a car rammed into their vehicle from behind.

4. Sonu Sood

In 2014, Sonu Sood's car caught fire in the middle of the streets of Mumbai. The actor was alone in the car and immediately stepped out when he sensed trouble. Luckily he didn't suffer any injury.

5. Shabana Azmi

In 2020, the veteran actress Shabana Azmi met with a car accident at the Mumbai-Pune expressway. She was headed towards Mumbai when her car rammed into a truck at Lonavala. The National award-winning actress sufffered minor injuries.

6. Jacqueline Fernandez

In 2018, Jacqueline was returning from an event in Bandra and her vehicle was hit by a drunk rickshaw driver. As per reports, her car suffered minor damages but she didn't get hurt.

7. Sunil Grover

The comedian-actor Sunil Grover met with an accident at the Navi Mumbai-Belapur-Panvel highway. It is reported that Sunil’s BMW rammed into an Alto as the driver lost control over steering, which further led to hitting the oncoming four-wheeler.

