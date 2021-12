We have witnessed a number of record-breaking trends on our social media platforms this year. Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have seen numerous series covers with our fave celebrities all over the internet.

Here are some of the best series covers of our desi celebrities. Take a look!

1. Shah Rukh Khan

ShahRukh khan as series covers pic.twitter.com/tTtIWmZKAC — روان (@_iamrony) November 29, 2021

2. Katrina Kaif

3. Akshay Kumar

4. Jacqueline Fernandez

5. Salman Khan

Salman Khan ft. series covers pic.twitter.com/RqjOTb26oD — brat (@FlybrownG) December 2, 2021

6. Rajpal Yadav

Now it's game over for all the other actors 👊 pic.twitter.com/oIbb7tT2z6 — Sonia Singh (@thesinghsonia) December 2, 2021

7. Varun Dhawan

varun dhawan as series cover.

(part 2) pic.twitter.com/1UTASIpgsX — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) December 1, 2021

8. Virat Kohli

9. Anil Kapoor

10. Salman Khan & Karisma Kapoor

Salman Karishma as series covers pic.twitter.com/OgE4spceoY — BeingAlanaJoshi (@Alana_SKFAN) December 2, 2021

11. Kareena Kapoor Khan

kareena kapoor as series cover. pic.twitter.com/9WRCNqpHmG — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) December 1, 2021

12. Alia Bhatt

alia bhatt as series covers pic.twitter.com/lzuEgVIB2p — 𝘇𝗮𝗵𝗿𝗮 (@redroIa) November 29, 2021

13. Deepika Padukone

14. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra as series covers pic.twitter.com/nyZrbe6Da9 — Kiran (@kirannsharmaa) November 30, 2021

15. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer singh as series cover♥️ pic.twitter.com/akuKmuJ6O8 — fatiim (@fatiim_9RS) December 1, 2021

16. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor as Series covers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xYeVkJhHr2 — I H S A R (@thatmumbaigurl) November 30, 2021

Which is your favourite series cover?