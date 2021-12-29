Pandemic changed a lot of things around us, including Bollywood. As the OTT platforms boomed, it gave films a whole new reach. 2021 saw many Bollywood actors making their digital debuts.

Vidya Balan in Sherni, Kriti Sanon in Mimi, Raveena Tandon in Aranyak, no doubt, we witnessed some remarkable debuts this year.

Here's a look at Bollywood Celebrities who finally plunged into OTT space in 2021.

1. Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth made his OTT debut with one of the most successful films of the year Shershaah. After much anticipation, the film was finally released on OTT. You can watch it on Amazon Prime.

2. Kartik Aaryan

We were happy to see Kartik as Arjun Pathak in Dhamaka. The whole new side of him proved that he has potential and he should pick more of such roles.

3. Kriti Sanon

The story of a surrogate mother, Mimi gave us a film without a male lead. Kriti made her digital debut with this film and did a great job!

4. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid will make his OTT debut with his new film Jersey on 31st December. The story of an athlete who quits cricket and is motivated to come back on the field.

5. Abhimanyu Dassani

Abhimanyu made his debut with the film Meenakshi Sundareshwar opposite Sanya Malhotra. Though the movie had its own share of problems, you cannot unsee Abhimanyu's performance in it.

6. Vidya Balan

Do I even need a description for Sherni? Vidya marked her OTT debut with one of the best films of the year. She played the role of fearless cop Vidya Vincent. The movie also sheds light on afflicted misogyny and patriarchy in our society. You can watch it on Amazon Prime.

7. Kajol

Kajol won our hearts in Tribhanga, the story of a dysfunctional family of women. We hope to see more of her on OTT!

8. Raveena Tandon

Raveena played Kasturi Durga in the series Aranyak. It is based on Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay’s novel that revolves around a murder investigation.

9. Kunal Kapoor

Kunal made his OTT debut with the much-acclaimed show The Empire. His performance as Babur in this historic web series is jaw-dropping. You can watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

10. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Harsh made his smashing debut with Ray. He played the leading role of young superstar, Vik and he fairly did justice to the character.

11. Radhika Madan

Radhika has emerged as a breakthrough talent in 2021. With Feels Like Ishq, Spotlight, and Shiddat. It's surely been her OTT debut year.

There are many more Bollywood celebrities who are headed to make their OTT debut in 2022.



