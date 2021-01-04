Just like some of us, even celebrities have pets. They are proud pet parents to some of the most adorable furballs and they love showing them off on social media.

Take a look.

1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and her petite pooch Diana are inseparable. Diana even has her own Instagram page with 166k followers.

2. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma loves goofing around and spending time with Dude in her free time.

3. Jacqueline Fernandez

Miumiu and Yoda, Jacqueline's beloved cats often feature in her Instagram videos and pictures.

4. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt often clicks cute pictures with her cats Edward (the white cat) and Juniper (the black cat).

5. Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal often trains and plays around with his beloved beagle named Salvador Dali.

When Your partner insist on training with you... #salvadordali pic.twitter.com/ChCxY1jXht — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) April 17, 2017

6. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Zane, his pet doggo occasionally grace our feed with their adorable pictures and videos.

7. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena often shoots with Leo, her adorable pug.

8. Kriti Sanon

Kriti has two cute little furballs named Disco (the white dog) and Phoebe (the brown dog), who feature in her feed sometimes.

9. Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth and Oscar share quite a dynamic and we love seeing them together.

10. John Abraham

John loves spending quality time with Bailey, a stray dog that he adopted in 2017.

11. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha and Shyloh love lazing around and going on long walks together.

12. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun and Maximus are the adorable duo and we love being entertained by them.

13. Disha Patani

Disha has three pets at home who always give her company. She is a pet parent to two adorable doggos (Bella and Goku) and a cat named Jasmine.

14. Aditi Rao Hydari

Zoe and Gigi share a special bond with Aditi.

15. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan has a beagle named Angel who is as lazy as I am. Here's proof.

16. Ananya Panday

Ananya has two adorable furballs named Astra and Fudge.

Are you also a pet parent?