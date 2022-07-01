The glitz and glamour in the industry come with a lot of pros and cons. Bollywood celebs often have to deal with things that many of us could barely think of. With fame and love from people also comes the horror of death threats that can take a toll on one's life.

Here is a list of Bollywood celebs who received death threats because of their stardom and work.

1. Salman Khan

Salman Khan reportedly received a death threat after the demise of Siddhu Moose Wala. When Salim Khan was on a morning at Bandra Bandstand, an unidentified person handed him a letter that threatened to kill him and Salman.

2. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone received death threats for playing the character of Padmavati in the movie. The threats reportedly sent by Karni Sena were so severe that people wanted to burn her alive and behead her. Deepika talked about it and said, "It would be nicer to feel safer or protected at this point."

3. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar was apparently threatened to sack his domestic help. Reports claim the actor got a call from gangster Ravi Pujari, who frightened Akshay after he removed his domestic help for undisclosed reasons.

4. Shah Rukh Khan

The King of Bollywood was reportedly threatened by gangsters Abu Salem and Chota Shakeel. Following an excerpt in Anupama Chopra's book The King of Bollywood, the actor talked about it. SRK was asked to work on a film by a producer who was close to the gangster.

5. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, including Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, reportedly received death threats from a man in Uttar Pradesh. The person asked the Bhatt family to pay Rs 50 lakh ransom to him.

6. Ayesha Takia

As per reports, Farhan Azmi shared how Ayesha Takia, including his mother and sisters, were threatened and stalked by a litigant. He somehow got Ayesha's number and said, "You and your husband will be in jail very soon."

It's not always glamourous.

