Gone are the days when Bollywood movies segue into two roses rubbing against each other to show intimacy between the actors or even choosing to blur the scene toward the end. We are transitioning our stories into a better visual experience and also making a comfortable space for Bollywood celebs to work.

Lovemaking scenes are not new in Bollywood, but with the help of intimacy coordinators today, we are building an environment that offers authentic and safe space to create content.

1. Radhika Apte

We already know how Radhika speaks her heart out on any topic, and she keeps it real. The actor recently emphasized the importance of intimacy coordinators and how they create a safe environment.

I’ve never had an intimacy coordinator. We absolutely need it. People do get exploited and to be honest with you, people who exploit, don’t necessarily do it with the intention either. What I mean to say is that it’s in now DNA. So, the awareness that is required is not just women or men who are victims need awareness but people who are exploiting also need awareness in the sense that they also need to understand that their actions are wrong.

2. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer spoke about his experience while shooting an intimate scene for Lootera. He shared how it’s a part of their job and a comfortable space makes things easier.

Sonakshi is so cool that I never felt awkward. We all are professional actors and this is our work. Vikramaditya made a closed set for our comfort where there was only a cameraman, Vikram, me, and Sonakshi. He gave us our own space and was very supportive.

3. Deepika Padukone

Deepika spoke about filming intimate scenes for Gehraiyaan and lauded director Shakun Batra for creating a safe and secure environment on set.

Shakun gave me and all of us comfort, you feel safe and secure because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before in the way we have in this film. So, to go down that route of intimacy and vulnerability is possible when you know the director is not doing it for eyeballs. Because that is where the characters are coming from, their experience and journey. It is possible when you feel safe and secure in the environment.

4. Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya in one of his old interviews was asked whether, like Ranveer, intimate scenes ever turned him on. He narrated his experience and said:

It’s always a very technical and tedious process where you are asked to tilt your nose in some direction, move your shoulders the other, and do other weird things. So, it’s not like they are really filming the act, so to speak. So it’s always been too technical and cumbersome a process for me to find any room to get turned on.

5. Sanya Malhotra

Sanya gave us an exceptional performance in Dangal and received a lot of accolades for it. While she was working for Ludo with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya shared how intimate scenes are not easy to shoot.

If the script requires these scenes, I don’t mind it. But I wouldn’t say that it’s a cool situation. There’s definitely some hesitation and nervousness because we’re surrounded on set by so many people. The lights, and the cameras, make me more nervous.

6. Aishwarya Rai

When Aishwarya was shooting for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the actor spoke about her character Saba. She talked about her experience doing intimate scenes for the character Saba and said:

It is about how you approach a character and doing that is relevant to times from 20 years ago. It is done in a classy way. It is not frivolous sensuality onscreen. Karan would’ve liked a lot more intimacy. But I’ve not gone beyond in terms of my comfort space.

7. Kareena Kapoor

After getting married to Saif, Kareena had to deal with stupid questions like whether she will be comfortable doing intimate scenes. Here’s what she said:

Marriage has nothing to do with the kind of roles or such things… I fail to understand why people associate love or marriage with your career. Whatever the script requires, I do it. But in a film like Satyagraha, I feel it was not required. It was not a romantic film that we need to have (kissing and intimate scene)…It was more about the fight of a common man against the system.

8. Arjun Rampal

Arjun shared how he was uncomfortable at first, but things changed with time. He feels one should consider it a part of their job and do it.

When I shot my first intimate scene for Raajneeti, I was a little hesitant. Intimate scenes are done when the script demands. It doesn’t make sense to force it. Earlier sex was taboo. But now our new generation doesn’t take it that way. In my film with Prakash Jha, the intimate scenes are incorporated in the right manner.

It’s essential to talk about consent and boundaries, as it ensures the safety and comfort of an actor.