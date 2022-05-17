Indian cinema is one, and we must respect the art coming across from various industries. Over the years, we have seen a lot of collaboration happening between mainstream and regional cinema. Today, we decided to take a look at Bollywood celebs who have also made their debut in South Indian films.

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone made her debut in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om. But before that, she made her debut in regional cinema with the Kannada movie Aishwarya.

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt collaborated with filmmaker SS Rajamouli in RRR. She made her south debut alongside Ram Charan and played the character of Sita.

3. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon made her debut in Bollywood with Heropanti, but she marked her presence in films with the south film 1: Nenokkadine. She has worked in many South films before stepping into Bollywood.

4. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn collaborated with SS Rajamouli for his South debut. He extended a special cameo in the period film RRR with Ram Charan.

5. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra made her debut in films with a Tamil movie named Thamizhan in 2002. She made her debut in Bollywood with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.

6. Katrina Kaif

Not many know that Katrina Kaif made her debut in Telugu cinema with the movie Malliswari. She played the role of a royal princess alongside Venkatesh.

7. Disha Patani

Disha Patani made her debut in films with the Telugu action flick Loafer. She was paired alongside Varun Tej.

8. Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor has marked his debut in South films quite a few times. He made his debut with the Telugu movie Vamsa Vruksham which was also his first film as a lead actor. The actor has also worked in a Kannada movie named Pallavi Anupallavi.

9. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is gearing up for her first pan-India film alongside Vijay Deverakonda. With this, she will make her debut in South movies with Liger.

10. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya started her journey in films with the south cinema. She debuted with the Tamil flick Iruvar in 1997.

11. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt recently made his debut in south films with KGF Chapter 2. He played the role of antagonist Adheera alongside Yash.

12. Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam made her debut in films with Kannada film Ullasa Utsaha in 2010. She made her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor in 2012.

