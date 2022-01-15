We take a lot of inspiration from Bollywood celebrities. And it's time to take some serious fitness goals from them. Because, hey, who signed up for New Year, New Me?

Though you should have the discipline to work out, we are here to give you some motivation.

Case in point- here are 10 Bollywood Celebrities to follow if fitness is your New year's resolution.



1. Malaika Arora goes by the mantra 'work hard play hard'. She is a fitness enthusiast and promotes yoga on Instagram.

2. Sameera Reddy's profile is the right place to find body positivity and workout motivation. She regularly updates fitness Friday videos with workout routines.



3. Sushmita Sen's Instagram will give you major fitness goals. Her workouts vary from freehand exercises to headstands and many different postures.



4. Shilpa Shetty's Instagram gives us a peek into her workout routine. She also launched a fitness and yoga app Simple Soulful.



5. Not just dance & action, Tiger Shroff's insta profile is a go-to place for some workout motivation. I'm sure all those shirtless pictures will convince you to work out! (giggles)



6. Do you even need a reason to stalk Ranveer? His transformation from Padmaavat to Gully Boy is the true inspiration we need.



7. Vicky Kaushal is often seen uploading intense workout regimes on Instagram. He surely preaches fitness, and it's time we do too.



8. Kareena Kapoor & Surya Namaskar go hand in hand. Some days you may need a croissant and the rest to burn it.



9. I know it's hard to slide out of the blanket in such amazing weather. And only Hrithik can sway you to do it.



10. Sara has always been frank about her weight loss journey, and it's inspiring. She often uploads some candid moments from her workout routine.



11. This chiseled physique is proof of why a workout always helps. Vidyut Jammwal is also considered the fittest actor in Bollywood.



12. How could the list end without him? Akshay has always boasted about fitness, and it's best we listen to him.

