Some well-known Bollywood stars have captured both the industry and our hearts. We're intrigued in their early lives because they left an impression on the B'Town at such a young age. However, it's shocking to learn that these high-paid celebrities aren't even college graduates.

We've compiled a list of Bollywood superstars who have achieved success in the profession inspite of not attending college.

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt began her career in movies shortly after schooling from Mumbai's Jamnabai Narsee School. She became an actor in 2012 with the film Student of the Year, instead of enrolling in college. Alia did not receive education beyond High School.

2. Aamir Khan

Aamir completed his 12th grade from Narsee Monjee College and then dropped out. Soon after, the actor joined a theatre company and began acting full-time. He appeared in the silent film Paranoia as a 16-year-old and worked as an assistant director for his uncle, Nasir Hussain. Since then, this celebrity hasn't looked back.

3. Deepika Padukone

Deepika became a model and did not continue with badminton. The actor attended Mount Carmel High School in her hometown and went on to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in sociology at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). However, to spur her modelling career, she dropped out of college.

4. Priyanka Chopra

The former Miss World wanted to be a criminal psychologist when she grew up. She finished her education at Bareilly's Army Public School. Priyanka had to drop out of Jai Hind College in Mumbai to pursue her modelling career, since fate had other plans for her.

5. Akshay Kumar

Akshay received his education at Mumbai's Don Bosco High School. He got enrolled at Guru Nanak Khalsa College but dropped out to pursue a career as a chef and learn martial arts. After returning to India, he began acting, and rest, the world knows.

6. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana completed her schooling from DAV in Chandigarh. The actor aspired to be a doctor and wanted to pursue a career in medicine. After failing a test, she changed her mind and went into modelling and then landed on B-town as an actor.

7. Katrina Kaif

Katrina's mother was engaged in social services, and as a result, the family had to travel and migrate to other countries on a regular basis. The actress was home-schooled by a series of tutors and never went to school. She began modelling when she was quite young, and as a result, she was never able to finish her schooling.

8. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir scored 54% in his 10th grade. He walked up to his parents and informed them he didn't want to continue his studies. So, Ranbir hasn't even graduated from high school! He did, however, spend time in New York studying filmmaking. After all, it was the diploma that counted!

9. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo did her schooling from from Mumbai's Jamnabai Narsee School and later from Welham Girls' School. She wanted to study law at Mithibai College, but she decided to try modelling instead and dropped out.

10. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya had intended to study medicine, but she changed her mind and enrolled at the Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture. She then abandoned her plans to become an architect in favour of pursuing a career in modelling.

11. Salman Khan

Salman attended Scindia School, Gwalior and later St. Stanislaus High School in Mumbai. He enrolled himself in St. Xavier's College Mumbai but later dropped out due to personal reasons.

12. Tiger Shroff

Junior Shroff completed his schooling from American School of Bombay. He had no desire to attend college. As a result, the actor finished his 12th grade and immediately began modelling.

13. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun attended Mumbai's Arya Vidya Mandir School for his education. He dropped out of school after failing his 12th grade board exams.

14. Kajol Devgan

Kajol completed her schooling from St. Joseph's High School Panchgani. She began her career in the film industry at the age of seventeen. As a result, the actor was unable to complete her high school education.

