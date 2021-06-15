1. Alia Bhatt
If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt bought a swanky 2,460 sq ft apartment on the fifth floor in Bandra’s Pali Hill Vastu building worth ₹32 crores in November 2020. Fun fact: Her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor also has a house in the same building on the 7th floor.
2. Hrithik Roshan
3. Ayushmann Khurrana
4. Arshad Warsi
5. Vikrant Massey
Last year in November, Vikrant Massey bought a new house in Mumbai with his fiancé and he shared the news with his fans on social media.
6. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor reportedly bought a luxurious house in Juhu worth 39 crores in January 2021. Supposedly, the house spreads over 3 floors in a posh building.
7. Yami Gautam
Newly married Yami Gautam reportedly purchased a duplex apartment in Chandigarh last year in February where she hopes to spend time with her friends and family.
8. Arjun Kapoor
Reportedly, Arjun Kapoor bought a 4BHK flat for around ₹20 to ₹22 crores in a swanky location of Bandra in May 2021. Apparently, his new flat is in the same society as Malaika Arora where she lives with her teenage son.
9. Amitabh Bachchan
In May 2021, Amitabh Bachchan bought a duplex in Oshiwara which is on the 27th and 28th floor of the Atlantis building. The flat is currently under construction and covers an area of around 5700 square feet and it's worth ₹31 crores.
10. Sunny Leone
11. Ajay Devgn
Reportedly in June 2021, Ajay Devgn bought a 590 square-yards swanky mansion worth ₹60 crores in Juhu.
