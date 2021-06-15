Just like us even B-Town celebrities had to stay indoors amid the ongoing pandemic but, there were a few who bought luxurious homes even during that time. From Alia Bhatt to Vikrant Massey, here some celebrities who bought lavish homes amid the pandemic.

1. Alia Bhatt

If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt bought a swanky 2,460 sq ft apartment on the fifth floor in Bandra’s Pali Hill Vastu building worth ₹32 crores in November 2020. Fun fact: Her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor also has a house in the same building on the 7th floor.

2. Hrithik Roshan

While Hrithik Roshan already owns a sea-facing apartment in Juhu, he recently (sometime in October 2020) bought three new penthouse apartments in a building located on Juhu-Versova Link Road worth 100 crores. The apartments are on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the building and offer an uninterrupted view of the Arabian Sea.

3. Ayushmann Khurrana

As per reports , Ayushmann Khurrana bought a home worth ₹9 crores for his family in Panchkula near Chandigarh in July 2020.

4. Arshad Warsi

Last year around June 2020, Arshad Warsi bought a luxurious villa in Goa that was supposedly built in 1875.

5. Vikrant Massey

Last year in November, Vikrant Massey bought a new house in Mumbai with his fiancé and he shared the news with his fans on social media.

6. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor reportedly bought a luxurious house in Juhu worth 39 crores in January 2021. Supposedly, the house spreads over 3 floors in a posh building.

7. Yami Gautam

Newly married Yami Gautam reportedly purchased a duplex apartment in Chandigarh last year in February where she hopes to spend time with her friends and family.

8. Arjun Kapoor

Reportedly, Arjun Kapoor bought a 4BHK flat for around ₹20 to ₹22 crores in a swanky location of Bandra in May 2021. Apparently, his new flat is in the same society as Malaika Arora where she lives with her teenage son.

9. Amitabh Bachchan

In May 2021, Amitabh Bachchan bought a duplex in Oshiwara which is on the 27th and 28th floor of the Atlantis building. The flat is currently under construction and covers an area of around 5700 square feet and it's worth ₹31 crores.

10. Sunny Leone

This year in April 2021, Sunny Leone bought a flat worth ₹16 crores in the same building as Amitabh Bachchan (Atlantis building) which is currently under construction.

11. Ajay Devgn

Reportedly in June 2021, Ajay Devgn bought a 590 square-yards swanky mansion worth ₹60 crores in Juhu.

Whose house would you like to visit?