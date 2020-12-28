In case you didn't know, there are some actors in Bollywood who have citizenship in other countries.

Hard to believe? Here's a list.

1. Alia Bhatt

Didn't know that? Well, many may not know this but, despite being born in Mumbai Alia Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, holds a British citizenship since her mother Soni Razdan is a British citizen.

2. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood. Although, he was born in Amritsar, Punjab, he holds a Canadian passport for which he had to give up his Indian citizenship. However, he has applied for an Indian passport.

3. Nargis Fakhri

Nargis has been part of the Hindi film industry since 2011 but she isn't Indian. She was born in Queens, New York City which makes her an American citizen. In fact, her father is Pakistani, and her mother is from Czech.

4. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline, who stepped foot in Bollywood in 2009 actually hails from Sri Lanka. She is a Sri Lankan actress, former model, and the winner of the 2006 Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant. She comes from a multiracial family of Canadian, Sri Lankan, and Malaysian descent.

5. Katrina Kaif

Katrina has made it big in the film industry but she actually holds a British citizenship. We bet you didn't know that. She was born in Hong Kong. And her father, Mohammed Kaif, is a British businessman of Kashmiri descent and her mother, Suzanne, is an English lawyer and charity worker.

6. Helen Jairag Richardson

The evergreen actress, Helen belongs to Burma. She was born to an Anglo-Indian father and a Burmese mother. She is married to Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan. That makes her an Indian citizen now.

7. Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is a Canadian citizen and is of Canadian-American nationality. Did you know her real name is Karenjit Kaur?

8. Amy Jackson

Amy has worked with stars like Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar. But, she holds a British passport as she was born in Liverpool, UK.

9. Evelyn Sharma

You may have noticed her in 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'. She has worked in a few Hindi films and she holds a German passport. She was born in Frankfurt to a Punjabi father and a German mother.

10. Nora Fatehi

Fatehi, best known for her dancing skills in the Hindi film industry, was born and raised in Canada and she comes from a Moroccan family.

Which name surprised you?